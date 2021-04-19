OnePlus 9/9 Pro get another update with April security patch, camera improvements

Earlier this month, OnePlus released the OxygenOS 11.2.3.3 update with a couple of improvements for the OnePlus 9 series in India. Now, the OnePlus 9 and the OnePlus 9 Pro are reportedly receiving another update that brings the April 2021 security patch along with several camera improvements and fixes.

According to the screenshots shared by users on the OnePlus community forums, the new software is rolling out as OxygenOS 11.2.4.4 to the OnePlus 9 and the OnePlus 9 Pro.

Image Credit: OnePlus forums (ronyjohn01)

Build

IN: 11.2.4.4.LE15DA

Here's the complete changelog for the OnePlus 9/9 Pro OxygenOS 11.2.4.4 update:

System

Improved charging stability

Improved the sensitivity of the keyboard in the edge area

Improved the temperature control strategy

Fixed the issue that the battery icon in the status bar is abnormally displayed

Fixed the small probability issue that Google Fi SIM card can not accept incoming calls

Fixed known issues and improved system stability

Updated Android security patch to 2021.04

Updated GMS package to 2021.03

Camera

Improved the image purity and the ambiance performance

Improved the white balance consistency of the rear camera

Improved image over-sharpening of the rear camera

The latest update will roll out in stages, hence a limited number of users will receive it today while a broader rollout will take place in a few days if there are no critical bugs.

The OnePlus 9 series was launched globally late last month. Both the OnePlus 9 and the OnePlus 9 Pro are powered by the Snapdragon 888 5G chipset and run on Android 11.

The series also includes the OnePlus 9R, the most affordable model in the series, which is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC. Beginning last week, the OnePlus 9R has also started receiving its first software update- OxygenOS 11.2.1.1 - with several improvements and bug fixes.