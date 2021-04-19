Xbox Cloud Gaming (limited beta) coming to iOS and PC tomorrow

As announced late last year, Microsoft's Xbox cloud gaming service - Xbox Cloud Gaming - is coming to more devices including iOS and PC on April 20th.

Starting tomorrow, select Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members will receive invites to play and test the Xbox Cloud Gaming limited beta for Windows 10 PCs and Apple phones and tablets via browsers.

Invitees will be able to play over 100 Xbox Game Pass titles at xbox.com/play through Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome, or Safari. They will need a compatible Bluetooth or USB-connected controller or can even use custom touch controls for more than 50 games.

"As we shared at the end of last year, we're bringing Xbox to more players on more devices via the cloud this year. Offering cloud gaming through the browser and having a simplified, universal landing page presents a great opportunity to make cloud gaming approachable to more players in more places over time," the company wrote in a blog post on Monday.

Microsoft said that more invites will be sent on a continuous basis to players in all 22 supported countries including India. In the company months, the company plans to open up the beta to all Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members to reach more players around the world.

With this Xbox Cloud Gaming limited beta, Microsoft aims to evaluate player feedback, improve the experience, and add support for more devices. During the early stages of the beta, the company will focus on fine-tuning features and creating a consistent experience across platforms.

"This is an exciting step on our journey to bring gaming to the 3 billion players around the world. Thanks so much for helping us shape cloud gaming, from the early days in Preview to today, quite simply we couldn't have done it without you," the company said.