Left Menu

Lenovo announces its first solution for Hosted Desktops with Nutanix

The Lenovo TruScale solution which includes select Lenovo thin clients or PCs, Lenovo ThinkAgile HX systems with Nutanix cloud software, Citrix Virtual Apps & Desktops or other client virtualization software, and managed infrastructure services is available for a single monthly price covering the client devices, data centre infrastructure and necessary software and services with a single point of contact for support.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-04-2021 08:21 IST | Created: 21-04-2021 08:21 IST
Lenovo announces its first solution for Hosted Desktops with Nutanix
Representative image Image Credit: Lenovo

Lenovo on Tuesday announced TruScale, its first solution for Hosted Desktops with Nutanix, that provides the simplicity and flexibility of the cloud as well as on-premises performance for the evolving remote hybrid workforce.

Commenting on the collaboration with Lenovo, Tarkan Maner, Chief Commercial Officer at Nutanix, said, "Lenovo's strategic collaboration with Nutanix provides customers an end-to-end solution - from the hybrid cloud data centres to digital workspaces - to empower employees wherever they are, while also offering businesses a simplified consumption model through Lenovo TruScale Infrastructure Services, along with increased flexibility, scalability, performance, and security to navigate the challenges of a distributed workforce."

The Lenovo TruScale solution which includes select Lenovo thin clients or PCs, Lenovo ThinkAgile HX systems with Nutanix cloud software, Citrix Virtual Apps & Desktops or other client virtualization software, and managed infrastructure services is available for a single monthly price covering the client devices, data centre infrastructure and necessary software and services with a single point of contact for support.

Besides providing fixed monthly charges, the Hosted Desktops solution also reduces up-front investment to better align costs with business outcomes. Additionally, Lenovo Managed Services ensures the infrastructure operates smoothly 24/7, freeing up IT administrators' time to focus on strategic priorities, thereby helping businesses improve productivity.

Lenovo TruScale for Hosted Desktops with Nutanix reduces infrastructure management costs - by as much as 62% - by co-locating compute, storage and virtualization on a single cluster thus significantly simplifying operations.

"We are seeing a shift where customers are more interested in as-a-service models to help offset the investment associated with upgrading their IT systems quickly. Lenovo's collaboration with Nutanix provides customers with a more secure, Hosted Desktop as-a-service solution that is easy to secure, deploy and manage with minimal up-front costs," said Kirk Skaugen, Executive Vice President, Lenovo Group and President of Infrastructure Solutions Group.

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 291: Will Asta & Liebe defeat demons without Devil Union mode?

Money Heist Season 5 writer Javier Gómez promises plot would satisfy viewers

Health News Roundup: U.S. will boost 'Do Not Travel' advisories to 80% of world; Israel to buy Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine doses and more

Serious oxygen crisis persists in Delhi. Some hospitals left with just a few hours of oxygen: CM Arvind Kejriwal.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 24,884 -RKI

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 24,884 to 3,188,192, data from the Robert Koch Institute RKI for infectious diseases showed on Wednesday.The reported death toll rose by 331 to 80,634, the tally showed. ...

Ohio police kill teenaged Black girl, say media, family

Police in Columbus, Ohio, shot a Black 16-year-old girl to death on Tuesday after confronting her while responding to a report of a person armed with a knife, according to the mayor, the youngsters family and media. The Columbus Dispatch re...

Crowds react with joy, wariness to verdict in Floyd's death

London Williams stood in Black Lives Matter Plaza in Washington, D.C., moments before the verdict was read in George Floyds murder trial Tuesday, wondering how he would cope if the white police officer who killed the Black man was acquitted...

The Boys Season 3 updates: Cast, release date & what we know more

Eric Kripke-developed satirical superhero series The Boys has been renewed for Season 3, and also a spin-off series is under development. Ever since The Boys Season 2 dropped its last episode on October 9, 2020, on Amazon Prime, the series ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021