Lenovo announces its first solution for Hosted Desktops with Nutanix

Lenovo on Tuesday announced TruScale, its first solution for Hosted Desktops with Nutanix, that provides the simplicity and flexibility of the cloud as well as on-premises performance for the evolving remote hybrid workforce.

Commenting on the collaboration with Lenovo, Tarkan Maner, Chief Commercial Officer at Nutanix, said, "Lenovo's strategic collaboration with Nutanix provides customers an end-to-end solution - from the hybrid cloud data centres to digital workspaces - to empower employees wherever they are, while also offering businesses a simplified consumption model through Lenovo TruScale Infrastructure Services, along with increased flexibility, scalability, performance, and security to navigate the challenges of a distributed workforce."

The Lenovo TruScale solution which includes select Lenovo thin clients or PCs, Lenovo ThinkAgile HX systems with Nutanix cloud software, Citrix Virtual Apps & Desktops or other client virtualization software, and managed infrastructure services is available for a single monthly price covering the client devices, data centre infrastructure and necessary software and services with a single point of contact for support.

Besides providing fixed monthly charges, the Hosted Desktops solution also reduces up-front investment to better align costs with business outcomes. Additionally, Lenovo Managed Services ensures the infrastructure operates smoothly 24/7, freeing up IT administrators' time to focus on strategic priorities, thereby helping businesses improve productivity.

Lenovo TruScale for Hosted Desktops with Nutanix reduces infrastructure management costs - by as much as 62% - by co-locating compute, storage and virtualization on a single cluster thus significantly simplifying operations.

"We are seeing a shift where customers are more interested in as-a-service models to help offset the investment associated with upgrading their IT systems quickly. Lenovo's collaboration with Nutanix provides customers with a more secure, Hosted Desktop as-a-service solution that is easy to secure, deploy and manage with minimal up-front costs," said Kirk Skaugen, Executive Vice President, Lenovo Group and President of Infrastructure Solutions Group.