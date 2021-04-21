Left Menu

Alexa can now help you find, connect with nearby vaccination sites

Amazon said that Alexa can answer questions about COVID-19 vaccine availability and eligibility requirements for more than 85 countries across the globe.

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 21-04-2021 09:39 IST | Created: 21-04-2021 09:39 IST
Alexa can now help you find, connect with nearby vaccination sites
Apart from this, users can ask Alexa to find the nearest COVID-19 testing locations by saying, Alexa, where can I get tested for COVID-19?. This feature was introduced back in February 2021. Image Credit: ANI

As vaccine eligibility opens up nationally, Amazon's Alexa voice assistant can now help users access information regarding COVID-19 vaccines and connect them to local vaccination sites, the company announced on Tuesday.

In a blog post, the e-commerce giant said that the company has worked quickly to grow Alexa's knowledge about COVID-19 to make sure it always has the information customers need.

To locate and connect with nearby vaccination sites, customers can ask, Alexa, where can I get a COVID vaccine? and then the voice assistant will return a list of locations close to them. Thereafter, users can select a specific location from the list and connect to it directly to get more information about the vaccine or appointment availability. For instance, if users want to connect with the first location in the list, they can say "Alexa, call the first one" and then call the location.

Amazon Alexa can answer questions about COVID-19 vaccine availability and eligibility requirements for more than 85 countries across the globe.

Apart from this, users can ask Alexa to find the nearest COVID-19 testing locations by saying, Alexa, where can I get tested for COVID-19?. This feature was introduced back in February 2021.

"We will continue to evolve our experiences over time to provide customers with information that is important to them," Amazon wrote in a blog post.

Amazon says customers are continuously turning to Alexa for accurate and timely information related to COVID-19. Last year, the smart assistant answered tens of millions of questions from customers around the world.

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 291: Will Asta & Liebe defeat demons without Devil Union mode?

Money Heist Season 5 writer Javier Gómez promises plot would satisfy viewers

Health News Roundup: U.S. will boost 'Do Not Travel' advisories to 80% of world; Israel to buy Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine doses and more

Serious oxygen crisis persists in Delhi. Some hospitals left with just a few hours of oxygen: CM Arvind Kejriwal.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

Stock markets shut on account of Ram Navami

The National Stock Exchange NSE and the BSE remained closed on Wednesday on account of Ram Navami, the Hindu festival celebrated to mark the birth anniversary of Lord Rama. Wholesale commodity markets including metal and bullion were also r...

Australia plans to spend $417 M on hydrogen, carbon capture

Australias prime minister has proposed spending an extra 539 million Australian dollars 417 million on hydrogen and carbon sequestration projects, seeking to burnish his governments green credentials ahead of a climate summit to be hosted b...

Apple may roll out its podcast service at 'Spring Loaded' event

Tech company Appleis expected to announce new iPad Pro models, AirPods 3, and a new item-tracking AirTags accessory at its Spring Loaded event on April 20. The company may also announce its podcast service at the event. According to Mashabl...

Maharashtra may announce complete lockdown today

Owing to the surge in COVID-19 cases in the state, the Maharashtra government may announce a complete lockdown today. Briefing the media persons on Tuesday, state Health Minister Rajesh Tope said, Tomorrow after 8 pm, the Chief Minister wil...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021