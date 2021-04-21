Alexa can now help you find, connect with nearby vaccination sites

As vaccine eligibility opens up nationally, Amazon's Alexa voice assistant can now help users access information regarding COVID-19 vaccines and connect them to local vaccination sites, the company announced on Tuesday.

In a blog post, the e-commerce giant said that the company has worked quickly to grow Alexa's knowledge about COVID-19 to make sure it always has the information customers need.

To locate and connect with nearby vaccination sites, customers can ask, Alexa, where can I get a COVID vaccine? and then the voice assistant will return a list of locations close to them. Thereafter, users can select a specific location from the list and connect to it directly to get more information about the vaccine or appointment availability. For instance, if users want to connect with the first location in the list, they can say "Alexa, call the first one" and then call the location.

Amazon Alexa can answer questions about COVID-19 vaccine availability and eligibility requirements for more than 85 countries across the globe.

Apart from this, users can ask Alexa to find the nearest COVID-19 testing locations by saying, Alexa, where can I get tested for COVID-19?. This feature was introduced back in February 2021.

"We will continue to evolve our experiences over time to provide customers with information that is important to them," Amazon wrote in a blog post.

Amazon says customers are continuously turning to Alexa for accurate and timely information related to COVID-19. Last year, the smart assistant answered tens of millions of questions from customers around the world.