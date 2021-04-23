Left Menu

White House touts EVs, but not backing gasoline-powered phase-out date

The Biden administration wants to spend $174 billion to boost electric vehicles and charging stations but its 2030 climate emissions reduction pledge released on Thursday does not include a firm date to phase out gasoline-powered vehicles. "These autos are coming.

Reuters | Updated: 23-04-2021 05:05 IST | Created: 23-04-2021 05:05 IST
White House touts EVs, but not backing gasoline-powered phase-out date

The Biden administration wants to spend $174 billion to boost electric vehicles and charging stations but its 2030 climate emissions reduction pledge released on Thursday does not include a firm date to phase out gasoline-powered vehicles.

"These autos are coming. We know it. It is the future," White House climate adviser Gina McCarthy said of EVs at an event in Washington promoting administration efforts to boost EV charging. She added that the administration would make EVs and charging "affordable and accessible to everyone."

McCarthy said the administration had not determined how much it wanted to see emissions reduced from the vehicle sector by 2030 or what percentage of zero-emission vehicles must be on the road by then. The United States pledged at a global climate summit on Thursday hosted by President Joe Biden to reduce emissions 50% to 52% by 2030, compared with 2005 levels.

"We're not making any promises and we're not making any demands right now because this is about basically using the market to generate the kind of reductions we need, " McCarthy said. "We have a whole lot of ways to get to 50 to 52." This week, a dozen governors from states including California, New York and Massachusetts urged Biden to endorse banning new passenger gasoline-powered vehicle sales by 2035.

General Motors Co has said it aspires to end sales of all gasoline-powered vehicles by 2035, but has not made a firm commitment. White House climate envoy John Kerry noted at a White House briefing that Tesla Inc was the highest-valued automaker. "Why? All it makes is one product - electric vehicles. ... That is the market saying: 'Here we are, this is going to happen.'"

Biden also has not backed a firm date to ban U.S. government purchases of gasoline-powered vehicles. California said in September it planned to end sales of new gasoline-powered passenger vehicles by 2035. Biden's campaign said last autumn he did not support California's phase-out plan.

Biden's plan calls for 500,000 new EV charging stations and $100 billion in new consumer rebates for electric vehicles. But McCarthy declined to answer on Thursday if the administration would boost the current $7,500 credit or restructure it.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

When is The Last Kingdom Season 5 releasing? What we know more

Science News Roundup: Russia plans to launch own space station; NASA extracts breathable oxygen from thin Martian air and more

Companies increasingly adopting cloud computing software in digital workplace

Entertainment News Roundup: Hollywood ponders post-pandemic future of cinemas; Disney signs deal to stream 'Spider-Man and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

US applauds India for stepping up its climate change commitment

The Biden administration has applauded India for stepping up its climate change commitment including the partnership with the US to deploy 450 gigawatts of renewable power to meet the ambitious 2030 target for climate action and clean energ...

Rugby-'Super Round' scrapped in Trans-Tasman competition

Australia and New Zealands Trans-Tasman Super Rugby competition will start as planned from May 14 but organisers have abandoned the Super Round which would have had a full round of matches at the same venue in the third week. Round three wi...

Biden set to nominate Homendy to head U.S. NTSB

President Joe Biden is expected to nominate Jennifer Homendy to chair the U.S. National Transportation Safety Board NTSB, sources briefed on the matter told Reuters on Thursday. Homendy has served on the board since 2018 and previously was ...

U.S. moves to ax Trump rule banning California emission regulations

President Joe Bidens administration said on Thursday it is moving to withdraw a Trump White House rule that sought to bar states from setting vehicle emissions rules or zero-emission vehicle mandates. The National Highway Traffic Safety Adm...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021