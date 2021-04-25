Left Menu

Twitter, FB and others remove nearly 100 posts after govt order

Other posts removed showed pictures and videos of a recent Maoist attack in Chhattisgarh. Earlier this year, more than 500 accounts were suspended and access to hundreds of others in India blocked after the government ordered the microblogging platform to restrain the spread of misinformation and inflammatory content related to farmers' protests. India is registering a record number of COVID cases daily.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-04-2021 17:29 IST | Created: 25-04-2021 16:54 IST
Twitter, FB and others remove nearly 100 posts after govt order
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Twitter and other social media platforms have removed about 100 posts and URLs after the government asked them to remove content that was critical of the handling of the current medical crisis or spreading fake news around the pandemic. Twitter said it has notified the impacted account holders of its action taken in response to a legal request from the Indian government, while Facebook did not comment on the issue. Sources said the companies have complied with the order. However, it wasn't immediately known what the removed posts were.

Meanwhile, government sources said the IT Ministry, on the recommendation of the Ministry of Home Affairs, asked the social media platforms to remove the posts and URLs (uniform resource locators) to ''prevent obstructions in the fight against the pandemic" and disruption of public order due to the said posts.

They added that the order was issued in view of the misuse of social media platforms by certain users to spread fake or misleading information and create panic about the pandemic in the society "by using unrelated, old and out of the context images or visuals, communally sensitive posts and misinformation about COVID-19 protocols".

Although reports suggested that the posts critical of government handling of the medical crisis were asked to be removed, sources said the government is open to criticism and suggestions in the collective fight against COVID-19.

However, they said it is necessary to take action against those users who are "misusing" social media during this grave humanitarian crisis for unethical purposes.

Twitter removed or restricted access to more than 50 posts in the past month at the behest of the government, including tweets that criticized its handling of the coronavirus pandemic. Other posts removed showed pictures and videos of a recent Maoist attack in Chhattisgarh.

Earlier this year, more than 500 accounts were suspended and access to hundreds of others in India blocked after the government ordered the microblogging platform to restrain the spread of misinformation and inflammatory content related to farmers' protests.

India is registering a record number of COVID cases daily. The number of new COVID infections touched 3,49,691 cases and 2,767 fatalities, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday at 8 am.

A Twitter spokesperson said when it receives a valid legal request, it reviews it under both Twitter Rules and local law. "If the content violates Twitter's Rules, the content will be removed from the service. If it is determined to be illegal in a particular jurisdiction, but not in violation of the Twitter Rules, we may withhold access to the content in India only. The legal requests that we receive are detailed in the biannual Twitter Transparency Report, and requests to withhold content are published on Lumen," the spokesperson said.

Reports citing Lumen database (an independent research project studying cease and desist letters concerning online content) suggested that more than 50 posts - including those by a Member of Parliament, MLA, and filmmakers - were removed by Twitter on government request. The microblogging platform emphasized that it is committed to the principles of openness and transparency and that it tackles misinformation based on the highest potential for harm. It noted that it is tackling COVID-19 misinformation using a combination of product, technology, and human review.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

ASEAN leaders reach consensus on Myanmar crisis in 5 areas - diplomatic sources

US Domestic News Roundup: AstraZeneca vaccine doses in U.S. should go to hard-hit countries; Ghislaine Maxwell pleads not guilty to sex trafficking and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX rocketship launches 4 astronauts on NASA; NASA extracts breathable oxygen from thin Martian air and more

Sports News Roundup: Ashleigh Barty advances in Stuttgart; Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic reach respective semifinals and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

Registration on CoWIN must for those between 18 and 44 years to get vaccine shot

The government has made it mandatory for the 18-44 age group to register themselves on the CoWIN portal and get an appointment for vaccination against coronavirus, saying walk-ins will not be allowed initially to avoid a chaos at immunizati...

Google tests new Android feature 'Guacamole'

Tech giant Google seems to be testing a new feature Guacamole that would let its users stop alarms and answer calls in Android phone simply by saying stop with the users not needing to pick up your phone or even say Hey Google. The Verge qu...

SL vs Ban: Batsmen dominate as first Test ends in draw

The first Test between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh ended in a draw after the last session of the game was washed out due to rain on Sunday. Bangladesh picked up five wickets in the morning session of Day Five as Sri Lanka declared their inning...

Soccer-Irish PM says UEFA 'out of order' with Euro 2020 spectator demands

UEFA is out of order in demanding fans be present during Euro 2020 games considering COVID-19 infection levels, Irelands Prime Minister said on Sunday, days after the country was stripped of four matches for refusing to guarantee attendance...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021