Left Menu

ASUS rolling out new update to ROG Phone 5 with March security patch; bug fixes

Speaking of the changes, the update fixes several issues including where Google News could cause a sudden reboot as well as the issue where Always-on display would continuously be in low brightness. Besides, the ROG Phone 5 April update optimizes the restart speed and the time to reconnect to the internet after switching to Wi-Fi as well.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-04-2021 14:12 IST | Created: 26-04-2021 14:12 IST
ASUS rolling out new update to ROG Phone 5 with March security patch; bug fixes
The latest update carries version number 18.0840.2103.26 and brings along the March 2021 security patch, bug fixes and optimizations for the ROG Phone 5.

ASUS on Monday announced a new software update for its latest gaming smartphone i.e. the ROG Phone 5 (ZS673KS) which debuted globally in March 2021.

The update carries version number 18.0840.2103.26 and brings along the March 2021 security patch, bug fixes and optimizations.

Speaking of the changes, the update fixes several issues including where Google News could cause a sudden reboot as well as the issue where Always-on display would continuously be in low brightness. Besides, the ROG Phone 5 April update optimizes the restart speed and the time to reconnect to the internet after switching to Wi-Fi as well.

Here's the complete changelog for the ASUS ROG Phone 5 April update:

  • Updated Android security patch to 2021-03
  • Support "Visual enhancement" display setting in the scenario profile of Arena of Valor、PUBG、and Call of Duty Mobile
  • Steady Charging supports a wider range: within or outside scheduled charging period
  • Adjusted the visual movement logic of Always-on Panel
  • Fixed the bug where exiting a game through gestures, the popup toast would be cut off by the edge of the display
  • Fix issue where Google News could cause a sudden reboot
  • Fixed the issue where Always-on display would continuously be in low brightness
  • Fixed issue of ROG Vision console disappearing after the phone is connected to a USB Type-C dongle
  • Optimized the time to reconnect to the internet after switching to Wi-Fi
  • Optimize restart speed
  • Fixed issue where refusing the permission request of "Music" atmospheric lights twice in a row, the "Music" atmospheric lights cannot be turned on
  • Fixed the issue of distorted or missing pictures of 'People' albums in the wallpaper carousel

As always, the software update is being rolled out in batches which means it may take some days for everyone to receive this OTA update. To check if the new firmware is available for your device, go to Settings > System > System updates.

TRENDING

CSK Chairman L Sabaretnam dead

Oxygen tanker reaches Medanta Hospital in Gurugram from JSPL's Raigarh plant

Netherlands to ban flights from India from Monday

Entertainment News Roundup: Oscar line-up is packed with firsts; DMX memorial service to be live-streamed from Barclays Center and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

Kremlin says date and location of Putin-Biden summit not yet decided

The Kremlin said on Monday that Russia and the United States had not yet agreed on a date and place for a summit meeting of President Joe Biden and President Vladimir Putin and that many factors still needed to be looked at before it is fin...

Britain's Queen Elizabeth aircraft carrier to visit Japan, S Korea on maiden deployment

Britains HMS Queen Elizabeth aircraft carrier will lead a flotilla of Royal Navy ships through Asian waters on port visits to Japan and South Korea on its maiden deployment, the British embassy in Tokyo said on Monday.The high-profile visit...

K'taka govt announces state wide "close down" for 14 days from Tuesday night

Aimed at controlling the COVID-19 spike, the Karnataka government on Monday announced close down across the state for 14 days from Tuesday night.The state cabinet also decided to provide COVID-19 vaccinations free of cost at government hosp...

Suzuki Motorcycle India drives in new Hayabusa at Rs 16.4 lakh

Suzuki Motorcycle India on Monday said it has launched the third generation version of its flagship sports bike Hayabusa in the country at a price of Rs 16.4 lakh ex-showroom Delhi.The all new Hayabusa has been launched with a full model ch...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021