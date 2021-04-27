Left Menu

Telegram now allows merchants to natively accept payments in any chat

Secondly, the updated Telegram app enables group and channel admins to schedule a Voice Chat for a particular date and time instead of creating one right away. When a voice chat is scheduled, a colourful countdown appears at the top of the chat. Additionally, members can opt to receive a notification when the voice chat starts.

Updated: 27-04-2021 14:11 IST | Created: 27-04-2021 14:11 IST
Further, the company has launched two new, fully-featured Telegram web apps -Telegram Web K and Telegram Web Z - with both supporting animated stickers, dark mode, chat folders and more. Most importantly, the new web versions are standalone which means you don't have to keep your phone nearby or connected to the internet, once logged in. Image Credit: ANI

In the latest update, Telegram has revamped its payments system wherein payment bots allowed users to securely pay for goods and services without leaving the app. With Payment 2.0, merchants can now natively accept credit card payments in any chat and payments can be made from any app including desktop apps.

Currently, Telegram supports payments from more than 200 countries via eight integrated third-party payment providers including Stripe, Yandex.Money, Sberbank, Tranzzo, Payme, CLICK, LiqPay and ECOMMPAY.

Telegram says that it takes no commission and stores no payment information. The credit card information is sent directly to the payment provider while shipping information is shared with the merchants.

To schedule a voice chat on Android/iOS:

  • Go to your Group or Channel's profile page
  • On Android, tap the three-dot icon > Start Voice Chat > Schedule Voice Chat
  • On iOS, tap Voice Chat > Schedule Voice Chat

Thirdly, the latest update introduces Mini Profiles for voice chats, allowing users to expand profile pictures as well as bios without leaving the voice chat window. Similarly, it also gives users the ability to change their profile picture and edit their bio without leaving the chat.

Further, the company has launched two new, fully-featured Telegram web apps -Telegram Web K and Telegram Web Z - with both supporting animated stickers, dark mode, chat folders and more. Most importantly, the new web versions are standalone which means you don't have to keep your phone nearby or connected to the internet, once logged in.

