Left Menu

Ericsson deploying 5G-ready private network at Airbus' Toulouse site

The Ericsson solution comprises a 4G private network that is also 5G ready as well as a robust and redundant core network connected to radio solutions running on mid-band 700 MHz, 2600MHz TDD. The Swedish telecom giant is deploying the private LTE core network at the Toulouse city site of Airbus which features aeronautical engineering and final-assembly line production.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Toulouse | Updated: 27-04-2021 18:05 IST | Created: 27-04-2021 18:05 IST
Ericsson deploying 5G-ready private network at Airbus' Toulouse site
Image Credit: ANI

Airbus has extended its partnership with Ericsson to utilize the latter's technology for accelerating aircraft production and validation efficiency, the Swedish telecom giant announced on Tuesday.

The Ericsson solution comprises a 4G private network that is also 5G ready as well as a robust and redundant core network connected to radio solutions running on mid-band 700 MHz, 2600MHz TDD. The Swedish telecom giant is deploying the private LTE core network at the Toulouse city site of Airbus which features aeronautical engineering and final-assembly line production.

Ericsson's private networks help enterprises run multiple use case scenarios on a single network, retain control of network resource allocation, and ensure that critical data remains on-site. It delivers both advanced performance and industry-leading security.

The 5G-ready private network will help Airbus securely transfer data between different engineering teams located on the Toulouse site, as well as the connection of devices within Airbus plants and sites via an NB-IoT connectivity solution

"Ericsson's 5G-ready private networks accelerate aerospace innovation and enable the secure transfer of data between different onsite engineering teams and connected devices within Airbus plants and sites. We're proud to be the Airbus supplier for this 4G/5G private network venture and are pleased that the project is now close to live," said Asa Tamsons, Head of Business Area Technologies and New Business at Ericsson says.

According to Ericsson, the 5G millimetre wave will be tested throughout 2021.

TRENDING

Stranger Things Season 4 may not stream until 2022, says Finn Wolfhard

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 24: Will Laginas find silver in the Money Pit?

World News Roundup: Lebanon asks S.Arabia to reconsider ban on its produce; Digital passes fail to banish airline fears over airport chaos and more

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

India, Australia and Japan trade ministers stress on implementation of 'certain steps' under SCRI

India, Australia and Japan have instructed their officials to implement certain steps such as holding investment promotion events and share best practices as part of the Supply Chain Resilience Initiative SCRI of these three countries, acco...

Delhi: COVID patient fails to get bed, dies; family attacks hospital staff

Family members of a woman, who allegedly died due to COVID-19 after failing to get a bed at Apollo Hospital in south Delhi, attacked the staff of the private healthcare facility on Tuesday, police said. However, they said no complaint has b...

Low expectations dog UN bid to relaunch Cyprus peace talks

UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres is realistic about the chances of resuming formal talks to reunify ethnically split Cyprus, a UN spokesman said on Tuesday, amid low expectations that a fresh bid to reinvigorate dormant negotiations wi...

PM Modi's aunt dies during COVID-19 treatment

Prime Minister Narendra Modis aunt Narmadaben Modi who was undergoing treatment for coronavirus infection died at the civil hospital here on Tuesday, the family said.Narmadaben 80 lived in the New Ranip area of the city with her children.Ou...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021