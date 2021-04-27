Ericsson deploying 5G-ready private network at Airbus' Toulouse site

Airbus has extended its partnership with Ericsson to utilize the latter's technology for accelerating aircraft production and validation efficiency, the Swedish telecom giant announced on Tuesday.

The Ericsson solution comprises a 4G private network that is also 5G ready as well as a robust and redundant core network connected to radio solutions running on mid-band 700 MHz, 2600MHz TDD. The Swedish telecom giant is deploying the private LTE core network at the Toulouse city site of Airbus which features aeronautical engineering and final-assembly line production.

Ericsson's private networks help enterprises run multiple use case scenarios on a single network, retain control of network resource allocation, and ensure that critical data remains on-site. It delivers both advanced performance and industry-leading security.

The 5G-ready private network will help Airbus securely transfer data between different engineering teams located on the Toulouse site, as well as the connection of devices within Airbus plants and sites via an NB-IoT connectivity solution

"Ericsson's 5G-ready private networks accelerate aerospace innovation and enable the secure transfer of data between different onsite engineering teams and connected devices within Airbus plants and sites. We're proud to be the Airbus supplier for this 4G/5G private network venture and are pleased that the project is now close to live," said Asa Tamsons, Head of Business Area Technologies and New Business at Ericsson says.

According to Ericsson, the 5G millimetre wave will be tested throughout 2021.