SecurityHQ Wins 2021 IBM Beacon Award for Outstanding Security Solution

Now in their 22nd year, the IBM Beacon Awards celebrate the next generation of innovators, creators and thinkers that use IBM technology, like hybrid cloud and artificial intelligence, to power innovative solutions for partners and their clients.SecurityHQs success is largely due to its Incident Management Analytics Platform, powered by IBM QRadar, IBM Security SOAR and IBM X-Force.

PTI | London | Updated: 28-04-2021 10:08 IST | Created: 28-04-2021 10:08 IST
LONDON, April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SecurityHQ is proud to be honored as a 2021 IBM Beacon Award winner for Outstanding Security Solution. Now in their 22nd year, the IBM Beacon Awards celebrate the next generation of innovators, creators and thinkers that use IBM technology, like hybrid cloud and artificial intelligence, to power innovative solutions for partners and their clients.

SecurityHQ's success is largely due to its Incident Management & Analytics Platform, powered by IBM QRadar, IBM Security SOAR and IBM X-Force. This being a unified security management platform to orchestrate and enable collaboration, prioritise incidents, visualize risks, and empower integration. The award-winning security solution offers increased: Collaboration- SecurityHQ Response Mobile App enables incident handling from the client's mobile device and desktop, anywhere, anytime. Provides a platform for collaboration with the Security Operation Centre team, sharing incident data and coordinating response plans. For more information, view demo video.

Prioritization- SecurityHQ categorizes incidents against MITRE ATT&CK and assigns their risk level, based on the combination of CIA attributes, asset criticality and the normal behavior of the asset.

Visibility – Clients receive clarity of incident attributes, illustrate challenges and patterns based on incident metrics. Illuminate data with interactive visuals, via SecurityHQ Data-Driven Documents.

Integration- SecurityHQ provides bidirectional integration with QRadar, Resilient and ServiceNow, to present and track incidents. Collaborate across IT and Security teams to prioritise, remediate and rapidly respond to security risks. Escalate and action tasks to your ITSM tooling, including ServiceNow, Jira, and Remedy.

''It is a privilege to be recognised by IBM, our clients, and our partners for our efforts. It is testament to our hard work, our technology and our processes. But, above all, it is a testament to our dedicated technical team, located around the globe. We could not be prouder. We also want to thank our technology partners, for their support. Without which we would not be the company we are today,'' said Feras Tappuni, CEO, SecurityHQ.

SecurityHQ was selected as a Beacon Award winner by a panel of judges including industry specialists, IBM executives and analysts who recognized how its Incident Management Platform enables client success with IBM technology.

As an IBM Beacon Award winner, SecurityHQ will be a featured exhibitor at THINK 2021.

For more information on the 2021 IBM Beacon Awards, including a detailed list of winners, please visit here.

For more about SecurityHQ, visit them via: Website, Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn To learn more about SecurityHQ services, contact sales@securityhq.com.

For media enquiries please contact Eleanor Barlow: pr@securityhq.com, +44 20 332 70699.

SecurityHQ prides itself on its global reputation as an advanced Managed Security Service Provider, delivering superior engineering-led solutions to clients around the world. By combining dedicated security experts, cutting-edge technology and processes, clients receive an enterprise grade experience that ensures that all IT virtual assets, cloud, and traditional infrastructures, are protected.

