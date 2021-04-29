New Google Cloud region coming to Israel to serve local customers even better

Google has confirmed that a new Cloud region will be coming to Israel to meet the growing demand for cloud services in the country and make it easier for customers to serve their own users faster, more reliably and securely.

With the new Google Cloud region, customers in Israel get access to secure infrastructure, smarter analytics tools, an open platform and the cleanest cloud in the industry.

"When it launches, the Israel region will deliver a comprehensive portfolio of Google Cloud products to private and public sector organizations locally. We look forward to welcoming you to the Israel region, and we're excited to support your growing business on our platform," Google wrote in a blog post on Wednesday.

Google says that the regional presence will help accelerate innovation for customers of all sizes, including PayBox, a digital wallet application owned by Discount Bank.

Commenting on this development, Moti Gutman, CEO at Matrix, a technology services company and Google Cloud partner, said, "We are very excited that leading vendors like Google are investing and launching a local cloud region in Israel. This will make a significant change in the technology landscape of the public sector, enterprise and SMB markets in Israel. Matrix is proud to be a major part of the transition to the cloud."

Currently, Google Cloud has 25 regions and 76 zones around the world which help deliver high-performance, low-latency services and products to its private and public customers.