Clubhouse to launch its Beta version for Android

Clubhouse, the iOS-only audio-based chat platform which seemed like the new rage a couple of months back is finally testing an Android version of the app.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 03-05-2021 22:36 IST | Created: 03-05-2021 22:36 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Clubhouse, the iOS-only audio-based chat platform which seemed like the new rage a couple of months back is finally testing an Android version of the app. According to Mashable, the team behind Clubhouse has spoken previously about how an Android app has been in the works, but until now there was not much information other than that. Now finally, a beta version is on the way.

This confirmation comes from the Clubhouse team, who have confirmed how they had launched a "rough" beta version for Android in a blog post. While doing so, they have also talked about how a full launch is not live yet, but obviously, the app cannot release right away. Making a statement about the availability on Android, they have said, "We cannot wait to welcome more Android users to Clubhouse over the coming weeks."

This could mean that Clubhouse might finally make its way to Android this month or early in June. However, this also raises a question as to whether Clubhouse will gain as much traction as the iOS version did. The iOS version of the app, meanwhile, is getting improvements to VoiceOver accessibility support. This makes it easier to know who is speaking for VoiceOver users and participants can use the 'Magic Tap' gesture (double-tap with two fingers) any time within the room, and the system will announce who is currently speaking. The app is also introducing "better prompts to follow your club" and "more plumbing for improved discovery."

Elsewhere, Twitter has begun its rollout of 'Spaces' for users with similar features to the Clubhouse. Twitter Spaces is currently available for both Android and iOS users, and Twitter is constantly improving it. Facebook and Instagram also aim to bring audio chatting to their platforms. Audio rooms will be added to Facebook and Instagram apps as a clone of Clubhouse. Telegram is in the mix too.

As per Mashable, the popular WhatsApp alternative has also recently rolled out Voice Chats 2.0, and it recently announced the coming of group video calls next month. (ANI)

