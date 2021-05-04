Left Menu

Indian-American chemist Sumita Mitra named European Inventor Award 2021 finalist

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-05-2021 17:58 IST | Created: 04-05-2021 17:58 IST
Indian-American chemist Sumita Mitra named European Inventor Award 2021 finalist

The European Patent Office (EPO) on Tuesday announced that Indian-American chemist Sumita Mitra has been nominated as one of the finalists of the European Inventor Award 2021, for her pioneering use of nanotechnology in dentistry.

Mitra was the first to apply nanotechnology to the production of dental materials, leading to the creation of a new composite to repair teeth which have many advantages over conventional materials.

She has been nominated in the ''Non-EPO countries'' category.

The material used by Mitra overcomes many of the limitations of previous dental composites, which were either too weak to be used on biting surfaces, or quickly lost their polish and became physically unattractive.

Commercialised as Filtek™ Supreme Universal Restorative since 2002 by 3M, the US multinational for whom Mitra worked for more than 30 years, the technology and the products developed from it are currently used by dentists around the globe.

''Mitra’s invention takes what was an emerging technology at the time – nanotechnology – and applies it to a new sector to provide a solution for dentists and relief for patients,'' says EPO President António Campinos, announcing the European Inventor Award 2021 finalists.

Patents have protected Mitra’s material and helped ensure that her invention remains commercially successful nearly 20 years after its launch.

The European Inventor Award was launched by the EPO in 2006, it honours individual inventors and teams of inventors whose pioneering inventions provide answers to some of the biggest challenges of our times.

The winners of the 2021 edition of the EPO's annual innovation prize will be announced on June 17, which has this year been reimagined as a digital event for a global audience.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 25: Will Laginas find real treasure?

Science News Roundup: Italy unveils new hi-tech floor design for Colosseum area; NASA tells SpaceX to halt lunar lander work pending contract and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Grammy organizers change rules after allegations of corruption; Thousands of revelers attend Wuhan music festival and more

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - May 3

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

NCW asks Bengal DGP to probe incidents of attack on women in Nandigram

The National Commission for Women NCW on Tuesday said it has taken suo motu cognisance of videos purportedly showing women being beaten up in West Bengals Nandigram after the assembly election in the state.West Bengal was in the throes of w...

Reuters Odd News Summary

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.Busy bees in Colombia get respite in bamboo hotelsSolitary bees are enjoying new digs in Barbosa, Colombia, where tiny hotels built by the Aburra Valley Metropolitan Authority provide places...

C'garh: 2 held with 440 rough diamonds worth Rs 50 lakh

Two persons were held allegedly with 440 rough diamonds worth Rs 50 lakh in Gariaband district in Chhattisgarh, some 95 kilometres from here, police said on Tuesday.Raipur residents Subhash Mandal 43 and Ujjwal Chandrakar 30 were held in Bo...

DCM Shriram Q4 net profit up 15 pc to Rs 232 cr

DCM Shriram on Tuesday posted a 15.42 per cent increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 232 crore for the fourth quarter of the 2020-21 fiscal on strong sales.The companys net profit stood at Rs 201.27 crore in the same period of the previ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021