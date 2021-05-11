Left Menu

How to send money internationally with Google Pay?

Starting today, Western Union is offering unlimited free transfers when sending money with Google Pay until June 16. On the other hand, Wise will be making the first transfer free for new customers on transfers up to USD500.

Updated: 11-05-2021
By 2021-end, Google Play users in the U.S. will be able to send to users in more than 200 countries and territories through Western Union and to more than 80 countries via Wise. Image Credit: Google

As the pandemic continues to create uncertainty, Google Pay has partnered with fintech startup Wise and Western Union, a global leader in cross-border, cross-currency money movement and payment, to allow GPay users to send money internationally.

With Wise and Western Union services now integrated on Google Pay, users in the United States can send money to Google Pay users in India and Singapore. By 2021-end, Google Pay will expand the new remittance feature globally, allowing users to send money to more than 200 countries and territories through Western Union and to more than 80 countries via Wise.

"For some, sending money back to their home countries is a regular activity and we are making it more accessible by adding it to the app that you use for your everyday money tasks. Working with Western Union and Wise, we're now able to give those with family abroad a simple, safe and reliable way to send money abroad," Google wrote in a blog post.

Here's how you can send money internationally with Google Pay?

  • Search for the Google Pay user you want to send money to
  • Tap "Pay"
  • Select either Western Union or Wise
  • Follow the instructions to complete the payment

