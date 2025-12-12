Left Menu

Empowering Fintech: Mentor Chronicles Debuts Amidst IFTA 2025 Triumph

The India FinTech Forum launched the Mentor Chronicles Fintech Edition during the 2025 India FinTech Awards, aimed at guiding early-stage fintech founders. The program offers a digital mentorship series addressing product, compliance, and market challenges. IFTA 2025 also recognized key fintech players and promoted financial literacy through its Fintech Olympiad.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 12-12-2025 17:22 IST | Created: 12-12-2025 17:22 IST
The India FinTech Forum has launched the Mentor Chronicles Fintech Edition, unveiled at the 2025 India FinTech Awards (IFTA). This digital mentorship program is designed to assist early-stage founders in overcoming significant product, compliance, and market hurdles.

The initiative promises to act as a long-term knowledge repository by addressing real questions from founders through expert dialogues with veteran operators, investors, and sector specialists.

The IFTA 2025 celebrated notable fintech achievements, awarding Sahi as the Fintech Startup of the Year and Pine Labs for Excellence in Payments. The event also emphasized digital and financial literacy through the Fintech Olympiad, which saw participation from 70,000 students nationwide.

