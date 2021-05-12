Left Menu

Delhi: Five held for selling oxygen flow meters, oxygen concentrators at exorbitant rates

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-05-2021 17:58 IST | Created: 12-05-2021 17:58 IST
Five men were arrested here in two separate incidents for allegedly selling oxygen flow meters and oxygen concentrators at exorbitant rates, police said on Wednesday.

After receiving information that two men in Burari were selling oxygen flow meters at higher rates, the police formed a special team and laid a trap to arrest the accused.

Assistant Sub Inspector Yashpal Singh posed as a customer and contacted the accused. He requested them to provide an oxygen flow meter urgently, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Anto Alphonse said.

The accused agreed to meet at a petrol pump opposite the Transport Authority in Burari, he said.

''Karanjeet Singh (20) and Bhanu (21) were apprehended. Thirty-two oxygen flow meters were recovered from their possession,'' the DCP said.

Singh, who worked at a medical store, and Bhanu purchased oxygen flow meters from Shafiq, a resident of Meerut in Uttar Pradesh, and later sold the equipment at Rs 5,000, according to the police.

On their instance, another accused Arun Gupta was arrested from Shastri Nagar Metro Station and four oxygen flow meters were seized from his possession, he said.

''Gupta came in contact with Singh on social media and started supplying oxygen flow meters at higher prices to the needy,'' the DCP added.

Gupta is pursuing Bachelor of Architecture from a reputed institute in Gurgaon.

A case was registered against the three men and efforts were being made to trace the supplier, the police said.

In another incident, two people were arrested for allegedly selling oxygen concentrators at higher rates.

Those arrested were identified as Neelansh (24), resident of Dwarka and Mohd Danish, a resident of Chandni Chowk (31), they said.

The two were arrested on Tuesday and the police seized 10 oxygen concentrators and 2,000 oximeters from their possession.

According to the police, Neelansh has studied automobile engineering and has been working for a company in Gurgaon. His family is in the business of supplying medical kits and equipment.

They procured China-made 10 oxygen concentrators at Rs 28,000 each and later sold one oxygen concentrator for Rs 70,000, the police said.

Acting on a tip-off, a trap was laid near Mundka Industrial Metro Station and at 11.15 pm, Neelansh arrived at the spot. Head Constable Rupesh approached him as a customer and struck a deal for supply of one oxygen concentrator for which Neelansh quoted Rs 70,000, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer) Parvinder Singh said.

He was arrested and later, a raid was conducted at his associate Danish's shop in old Delhi's Chandni Chowk.

The police said they recovered 2,000 oximeters from the shop.

Danish procured these oximeters for Rs 325 per piece and later sold them at exorbitant rates, they added.

