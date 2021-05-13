Left Menu

SAPO sees increase in applications for set-top boxes

The decoder brings a much better picture quality and a bigger choice of television channels. 

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 13-05-2021 16:12 IST | Created: 13-05-2021 16:12 IST
SAPO sees increase in applications for set-top boxes
“The government plans to switch the whole of South Africa to digital television broadcasts by April next year.  You will then need a set-top box to continue watching TV with your current television set,” SAPO said in a statement on Thursday. Image Credit: Wikimedia

The South African Post Office (SAPO) has seen a dramatic increase in members of the public who want to apply for a subsidised television decoder or set-top boxes.

This follows the announcement earlier in the year that South Africa will switch to digital television transmissions in early 2022.

The country is preparing to migrate from analogue to digital broadcasting. In order to receive digital signals on an ordinary analogue TV set, viewers will need set-top boxes (STBs) or digital-enabled television sets to decode signals.

The decoder brings a much better picture quality and a bigger choice of television channels.

"The government plans to switch the whole of South Africa to digital television broadcasts by April next year. You will then need a set-top box to continue watching TV with your current television set," SAPO said in a statement on Thursday.

The post office has advised people who want to apply for a subsidised set-top box to bring the following documents:

Proof of the family's income. Families with an income of R3200 per month or less qualify. Recipients of a South African Social Security Agency (SASSA) social grant also qualify.

Proof of identity. Only South African citizens qualify.

Proof of address. The address is captured on the system so that installers later know where to install the subsidised set-top box.

A police affidavit to state that you have a working TV set. It will have no purpose to install a television decoder at a house with no television set.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

Western Union Launches Cross-Border Payments on Google Pay

J-K religious grouping condemns Israeli aggression in Palestine

US trade chief testifies before Senate Finance Committee over vaccine waiver

Microsoft Threat and Vulnerability Management now supports Linux

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Ace Group yet again steps forward to uplift medical infrastructure during pandemic

New Delhi, Delhi, India, May 13 ANINewsVoir As the country faces the worlds worst outbreak of COVID-19, Ace Group, a leading real estate developer, has stepped forward in providing timely and critical medical support to those battling with ...

India's Leading Gate and ESE Preparation Academy - ACE Engineering, Goes Digital with Deep Learn Platform

Hyderabad, Telangana, India NewsVoir A year ago the world wholly embraced online education as a resort to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic. Today, the format seems to have stuck its roots deeper into the future. Online learning has now become t...

126 inmates on special parole re-admit to correctional facilities

A total of 126 inmates that were released under COVID-19 special parole dispensation have been re-admitted to correctional facilities after failing to comply with parole conditions.Briefing the Portfolio Committee on Justice and Correctiona...

Delhi records 10,489 new COVID cases; positivity rate dips to one-month low of 14.24 pc

The national capital recorded 10,489 new cases and 308 more fatalities on Thursday while the positivity rate fell to 14.24 per cent, the lowest in a month, the health department said.With the fresh infections and fatalities, Delhis caseload...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021