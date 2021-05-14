Left Menu

Lenovo launches new 20,000 mAh USB-C power bank for laptops

With the new Go sub-brand, Lenovo aims to address the most common pain points of flexible working.

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 14-05-2021 11:15 IST | Created: 14-05-2021 10:31 IST

With 20,000 mAh capacity and a 65-watt power output, the Lenovo Go USB-C Laptop Power Bank can charge a laptop at least once and charge up to three devices simultaneously. Image Credit: Lenovo

Lenovo has launched a new sub-brand - Lenovo Go - dedicated to delivering the complementary tools that efficiently bridge the gap between office, home and in between and deliver better mobile productivity.

Under the Go banner, Lenovo has introduced two new PC accessories including:

  • Lenovo Go USB-C Laptop Power Bank - With 20,000 mAh capacity and a 65-watt power output, the power bank can charge a laptop at least once and charge up to three devices simultaneously. It is priced starting at USD89.99.
  • Lenovo Go Wireless Multi-Device Mouse - The multi-device mouse can pair with up to three devices with easy cycling between them at the touch of a button. Priced at USD59.99, the mouse can also be wirelessly charged via a compatible Qi charging solution or via USB-Type C.

Both the accessories will be available starting June 2021. In addition, Lenovo Go audio solutions will be announced later in 2021.

According to Lenovo's "Future of Work and Digital Transformation" study, about 83 percent of businesses surveyed expect to work remote at least half the time while 60 percent of employees not only agree but are happy to do so. Another study shows that 20 percent of small business employees surveyed lack the tech tools to successfully work remotely.

"Accessories need to live up to the expectation that they can and should be easy to use and enhance work-from-anywhere. Delivering a collection of human-inspired products that are built upon user insights, Lenovo Go will focus on helping people work productively, anytime and anywhere," Lenovo said.

With the new sub-brand, Lenovo aims to address the most common pain points of flexible working. These include -

  • Power - Low battery anxiety or occupied power outlets in public locations are one of the biggest challenges highly mobile workers face
  • Input - Light and compact input devices with ergonomic designs, wireless connection and charging capabilities are essential for workspace productivity
  • Audio - Audio quality is often taken for granted and therefore overlooked leading to frustration and poor meeting experiences

