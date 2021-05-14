Left Menu

Irish health system says it''s targeted in ransomware attack - (A)

PTI | London | Updated: 14-05-2021 13:27 IST | Created: 14-05-2021 13:27 IST
Irish health system says it''s targeted in ransomware attack - (A)

Ireland's health service says it has shut down its IT systems after being targeted in a “significant ransomware attack.'' The Health Service Executive said Friday that the move is a precaution, and appointments for coronavirus vaccination have not been not affected. It was unclear how wide the disruption to the health system was. Dublin's Rotunda maternity hospital said it was canceling most routine appointments due to the IT issues, calling the situation a “critical emergency.” “There is a significant ransomware attack on the HSE IT systems,” the service said on Twitter.

“We have taken the precaution of shutting down all our IT systems in order to protect them from this attack and to allow us to fully assess the situation with our own security partners.”

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

US trade chief testifies before Senate Finance Committee over vaccine waiver

Google doodle to honor Polish painter & designer Zofia Stryjeńska on her 130th birthday

My Hero Academia Chapter 312’s preview reveals car bomb mystery

Colonial Pipeline slowly restarts as Southeast U.S. scrambles for fuel

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Bring retired doctors to help fight COVID crisis: Former HP CM

Former Himachal Pradesh chief minister Shanta Kumar on Friday suggested that the state government should bring retired medical experts from the army and elsewhere to help deal with the crisis.With the transfer of doctors from Dr. Rajendra P...

Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas Advises Zydus Cadila on Sale of its India-focused Animal Healthcare Business for INR 2921 Crores

Delhi Mumbai, India NewsVoir Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas advised Zydus Cadila on sale of its India-focussed animal healthcare business to Zenex Animal Health India Private Limited Zenex, which is a special purpose vehicle set up by Multiples...

Wizz Air joins airlines cancelling Tel Aviv flights

Wizz Air has cancelled all flights to Tel Aviv on Friday and Saturday, joining other airlines in avoiding Israel due to escalating conflict there. Flights to Tel Aviv from Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates, Larnaca in Cyprus and Varna i...

World stocks mixed after Wall Street rebound led by Big Tech

World shares were mostly higher on Friday after a broad rally led by tech and financial companies snapped a three-day losing streak on Wall Street. Germanys DAX gained 0.3 to 15,241.57 while the CAC 40 in Paris rose 0.4 to 6,315.27. Britain...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021