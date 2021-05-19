Left Menu

Google bringing Meet directly to Docs, Sheets, and Slides this fall

Besides, Google has added the ability to present content from Google Docs, Sheets, or Slides directly to an active Google Meet call, eliminating the need to switch between apps and allowing you to see your audience and content at the same.

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 19-05-2021 08:23 IST | Created: 19-05-2021 08:23 IST
Google Meet is coming directly to Google Docs, Sheets, and Slides this fall. Image Credit: Google

Google has announced plans to brings Meet directly to Google Docs, Sheets, and Slides this fall, allowing you to see and hear each other while they're collaborating. The ability to hold a Meet call from within Google Docs, Sheets or Slides will be available on the web.

Later this year, Google will also be introducing live translations of captions in Meet which are currently offered in five languages. Initially, you will see English-language live captions translated into Spanish, Portuguese, French, or German, followed by many more languages.

"We hope this feature makes collaboration easier by bringing your team together in the places you're already working, eliminating the need to switch between apps. By helping the conversation stay on track, people can more easily pull content into conversations, share ideas and solve problems together," Google said.

The ability to present content from Google Docs, Sheets or Slides is currently rolling out to Rapid Release domains while Scheduled Release domains will receive it starting June 7, 2021. It will be available to all Google Workspace customers, as well as G Suite Basic and Business customers and also to users with personal Google Accounts.

Lastly, Google has added a new setting that enables you to turn off your self-feed entirely across all Google Meet calls.

"With recent enhancements to Google Meet, we're also giving people more control and flexibility over the meeting experience, including more space to see people and content, plus the ability to pin and unpin content and video feeds. And to help with meeting fatigue, you can now turn off your self-feed entirely."

