Twitter re-launches verification: Here's how to apply for blue badge?

Twitter has started rolling out its new verification application process and reviewing public applications for verification on the platform. The blue badge helps people distinguish the authenticity of accounts and determine if it's trustworthy.

"Today's application rollout marks the next milestone in our plans to give more transparency, credibility and clarity to verification on Twitter," the company wrote in a blog post on Thursday.

In addition, Twitter is also introducing new guidelines for verified accounts to encourage healthy conversations. Verified accounts that repeatedly violate its Rules are subject to have the blue badge removed, Twitter noted.

To qualify for Twitter verifications, you must fit in one of the following six categories:

Government

Companies, brands and organizations

News organizations and journalists

Entertainment

Sports and gaming

Activists, organizers, and other influential individuals

Twitter plans to introduce more categories such as those for scientists, academics, and religious leaders, later this year.

In addition to meeting the category-specific eligibility criteria, your Twitter account must be complete (must have a profile name, a profile image and either a confirmed email address or phone number) and also be active within the last six months, with a record of adherence to the Twitter Rules.

How to apply for Twitter verification?

Over the next few weeks, every Twitter user will see the new verification application directly in the Account Settings tab. Firstly, you will need to tell which of the above-mentioned categories you fall under.

In the next step, you will need to verify your identity by choosing one of the following options:

Government-issued ID

Official email address

Official website

Thereafter, submit the application. Once you submit, you will receive an emailed response from Twitter which could take up to a few weeks. If your application is approved, the blue badge will automatically appear on your profile.