IAEA signs Singapore’s Country Programme Framework for 2021–2025

IAEA | Updated: 27-05-2021 10:17 IST | Created: 27-05-2021 10:06 IST
Image Credit: ANI

Umej Singh Bhatia, Resident Representative, Permanent Mission of the Republic of Singapore to the IAEA, and Hua Liu, IAEA Deputy Director General and Head of the Department of Technical Cooperation signed Singapore's Country Programme Framework (CPF) for the period of 2021–2025 on 26 May 2021. A CPF is the frame of reference for the medium-term planning of technical cooperation between a Member State and the IAEA and identifies priority areas where the transfer of nuclear technology and technical cooperation resources will be directed to support national development goals.

Singapore has been an IAEA Member State since 1967. Its 2021–2025 CPF identifies five priority areas:

  1. Nuclear and Radiation Safety and Security
  2. Environmental Monitoring
  3. Food Safety
  4. Human Health
  5. Energy and Industry

