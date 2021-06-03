Left Menu

Microsoft to unveil next generation of Windows in June

Tech giant Microsoft will unveil the next generation of Windows on June 24. The announcement comes a week after the company's CEO Satya Nadella teased major upgrades to the PC operating system for developers and creators.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 03-06-2021 13:40 IST | Created: 03-06-2021 13:40 IST
Microsoft to unveil next generation of Windows in June
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Tech giant Microsoft will unveil the next generation of Windows on June 24. The announcement comes a week after the company's CEO Satya Nadella teased major upgrades to the PC operating system for developers and creators. As per The Verge, the software giant has started sending invites to media for the Windows event. Both Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella and chief product officer Panos Panay will be presenting at the Windows event. Microsoft's Windows event will start at 11 am ET / 8 am PT on June 24.

The invite comes just a week after Nadella teased a "next generation of Windows" announcement. Microsoft is expected to detail its next significant changes to Windows, and they will likely include a number of visual enhancements. We are also expecting to see some significant UI changes to Windows under something codenamed 'Sun Valley'. Microsoft's event invite even appears to tease a new Windows logo.

The tech giant confirmed last month that Windows 10X, its OS originally built for dual-screen devices, will no longer ship. The company is now rolling the visual elements of Windows 10X into the main version of Windows 10 instead. A lot of the visual work has already started, with new system icons, File Explorer improvements, and the end of Windows 95-era icons. Microsoft is also focusing on improving the basic foundations of Windows, with fixes for a rearranging apps issue on multiple monitors, the addition of the Xbox Auto HDR feature, and improvements to Bluetooth audio support.

Nadella has also promised to unlock a better economy for developers and creators within Windows itself. Microsoft has also been working on a new app store for Windows in recent months, and rumours have suggested Microsoft will open its store up to all apps and rival payment platforms. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
J&K BJP leader hails outgoing chief secretary's role post abrogation of Article 370

J&K BJP leader hails outgoing chief secretary's role post abrogation of Arti...

 India
2
Moderna plans mix of COVID-19 vaccine doses with new Lonza deal

Moderna plans mix of COVID-19 vaccine doses with new Lonza deal

 United States
3
Cyprus checkpoints sealed by COVID-19 to reopen June 4-UN

Cyprus checkpoints sealed by COVID-19 to reopen June 4-UN

 Global
4
Cyprus checkpoints sealed by COVID-19 to reopen June 4-UN

Cyprus checkpoints sealed by COVID-19 to reopen June 4-UN

 Cyprus

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021