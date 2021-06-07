Left Menu

Google One members can now allow apps to bypass VPN

Now, Google One has added a new "Allow apps to bypass VPN" option that let users select the specific apps that they want to bypass the VPN when it is connected.

Updated: 07-06-2021 13:19 IST
The VPN by Google One service is currently limited to Android users in the United States. Image Credit: Google

Back in October 2020, Google One introduced a Virtual Private Network (VPN), a benefit included for the subscribers/members of its 2TB and higher plans, which provides an extra layer of protection by encrypting all of your device's online traffic.

"When the VPN is connected, you can still allow traffic from some mobile apps to route over your regular Internet connection instead of the VPN's encrypted tunnel," says the Google One support page, according to which, the new option can be helpful in situations when:

  • You need to use websites and services that block VPN usage.
  • An app needs to use your mobile wireless provider network to find info that relates to your account (for example, to check if you're a customer).
  • You can't use a device in your local network while the VPN is connected.
  • "" data-outlined="false">You want to stream content and privacy doesn't concern you.

On the other hand, Google One doesn't recommend bypassing the VPN for:

  • "" data-outlined="false">Apps in which you want your browsing activity encrypted (for example, web browsers like Google Chrome and Safari).
  • Apps that you don't trust - that can put your data at risk of being intercepted or leaked.

How to allow apps to ignore the VPN by Google One?

  • Open the Google One app on your Android device
  • Tap Benefits
  • Find the VPN benefit > View details
  • Tap View settings > Allow apps to bypass VPN
  • Select the app that you want to bypass and tap Add (+)
  • Tap Remove (x) to remove an app from the bypass list
  • Tap the 'Save' button at the top

The VPN by Google One service is currently limited to Android users in the United States. However, at launch, the company said that the service will expand to other regions and platforms including iOS, Windows and Mac.

