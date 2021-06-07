Google One members can now allow apps to bypass VPN

Back in October 2020, Google One introduced a Virtual Private Network (VPN), a benefit included for the subscribers/members of its 2TB and higher plans, which provides an extra layer of protection by encrypting all of your device's online traffic.

Now, Google One has added a new "Allow apps to bypass VPN" option that let users select the specific apps that they want to bypass the VPN when it is connected.

"When the VPN is connected, you can still allow traffic from some mobile apps to route over your regular Internet connection instead of the VPN's encrypted tunnel," says the Google One support page, according to which, the new option can be helpful in situations when:

You need to use websites and services that block VPN usage.

An app needs to use your mobile wireless provider network to find info that relates to your account (for example, to check if you're a customer).

You can't use a device in your local network while the VPN is connected.

"" data-outlined="false">You want to stream content and privacy doesn't concern you.

On the other hand, Google One doesn't recommend bypassing the VPN for:

"" data-outlined="false">Apps in which you want your browsing activity encrypted (for example, web browsers like Google Chrome and Safari).

Apps that you don't trust - that can put your data at risk of being intercepted or leaked.

How to allow apps to ignore the VPN by Google One?

Open the Google One app on your Android device

Tap Benefits

Find the VPN benefit > View details

Tap View settings > Allow apps to bypass VPN

Select the app that you want to bypass and tap Add (+)

Tap Remove (x) to remove an app from the bypass list

Tap the 'Save' button at the top

The VPN by Google One service is currently limited to Android users in the United States. However, at launch, the company said that the service will expand to other regions and platforms including iOS, Windows and Mac.