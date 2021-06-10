Samsung unveils 50MP ISOCELL JN1 image sensor with 0.64μm-pixels

Samsung on Thursday unveiled ISOCELL JN1, the industry's first mass-produced 50MP image sensor with 0.64-micrometer (μm) pixels. Touted as the company's most versatile image sensor, JN1 is currently in mass production and the new smartphones powered by this sensor may hit the market in the second half of this year.

The new high-resolution image sensor is equipped with ISOCELL 2.0 technology with added enhancements that are claimed to improve light sensitivity by around 16 percent. The ISOCELL JN1 leverages Samsung's Tetrapixel technology that merges four adjacent 0.64μm-pixels into one big 1.28μm-pixel to quadruple light sensitivity for brighter 12.5MP images in low-light environments.

The Samsung ISOCELL JN1 also features Smart-ISO technology that utilizes "Low ISO" mode in bright environments to retain detail in the highlights, and "High ISO" mode in low-lit settings to reduce readout noise while producing excellent low-light performance.

The new image sensor integrates an upgraded Double Super PD technology for faster auto-focus in low-light. Featuring twice the density of pixels (1/16) used for phase detection than the previous Super PD (1/32), Double Super PD enables the same auto-focus performance even in environments with about 60-percent less illumination levels.

The Samsung ISOCELL JN1 is compatible with existing 1/2.8-inch products, thanks to Samsung's close collaboration with ecosystem partners. This means the sensor can be used for front-facing, ultra-wide or telephoto cameras, in addition to standard wide camera options, allowing users to capture highly detailed selfies or group pictures in a 50MP resolution, as well as high-resolution video at up to 4K and high-zoom ratios.

According to Samsung, the 0.64μm 50MP image sensor can reduce the height of the camera module by around 10 percent when compared to a 48MP sensor with 0.7μm pixels, resulting in slimmer and more streamlined smartphones' designs.

Commenting on the launch, Duckhyun Chang, executive vice president of the sensor business at Samsung Electronics, said, "The new ISOCELL JN1 at 0.64μm will be able to equip tomorrow's sleekest smartphones with ultra-high resolution mobile photographs. As we drive our commitment to innovation in pixel technologies, we will continue to bring a wide range of mobile image sensor offerings to the market."