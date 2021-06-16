Left Menu

Nokia's new US center to support development of O-RAN compliant solutions

In an official release on Wednesday, Nokia said that its new O-RAN Collaboration and Testing Center at its offices in Dallas provides a collaborative, open, and impartial working environment to perform tests for launching O-RAN compliant solutions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dallas | Updated: 16-06-2021 13:14 IST | Created: 16-06-2021 13:14 IST
Nokia's new US center to support development of O-RAN compliant solutions
Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • United States

Finnish firm Nokia has opened its first Open RAN (O-RAN) Collaboration and Testing Center in Texas, United States, to support the development of partnerships among O-RAN vendors that will help with the verification, introduction, and launch of O-RAN compliant solutions to market.

In an official release on Wednesday, Nokia said that its new O-RAN Collaboration and Testing Center at its offices in Dallas provides a collaborative, open, and impartial working environment to perform tests for launching O-RAN compliant solutions. The facility provides a venue to collaborate as well as validate different areas such as control, user, management, and synchronization plane compliance with O-RAN Alliance specifications.

Built with a variety of support nodes and test tools, the facility is designed to execute Interoperability Tests (IOT) and end-to-end testing for O-RU/O-DU Open Fronthaul as well as xAPP testing for Nokia's near-real-time RAN Intelligent Controller (RIC).

Additionally, the Nokia O-RAN Collaboration and Testing Center places particular emphasis on the protection of participants' intellectual property (IP) and confidential material.

Commenting on this development, Pasi Toivanen, Head of Edge Cloud at Nokia, said, "Our new O-RAN Collaboration and Testing Center highlights our continued commitment towards O-RAN and the development of new solutions. At our Dallas offices, we have created a collaborative and secure working environment that offers best-in-class facilities to help our partners achieve their goal."

Nokia is planning to open similar facilities at its other global offices around the world in the future.

TRENDING

1
Ubuntu Pro debuts on Google Cloud: Here's what it offers

Ubuntu Pro debuts on Google Cloud: Here's what it offers

 Global
2
Housing society which held vaccination camp for members suspects it was taken for ride

Housing society which held vaccination camp for members suspects it was take...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Sage's depression drug study results show improvement in symptoms; Congo caps public gatherings as third COVID-19 wave builds and more

Health News Roundup: Sage's depression drug study results show improvement i...

 Global
4
Is a hybrid COVID strain behind Vietnam’s latest wave? Not exactly

Is a hybrid COVID strain behind Vietnam’s latest wave? Not exactly

Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021