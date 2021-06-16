Nokia's new US center to support development of O-RAN compliant solutions

Finnish firm Nokia has opened its first Open RAN (O-RAN) Collaboration and Testing Center in Texas, United States, to support the development of partnerships among O-RAN vendors that will help with the verification, introduction, and launch of O-RAN compliant solutions to market.

In an official release on Wednesday, Nokia said that its new O-RAN Collaboration and Testing Center at its offices in Dallas provides a collaborative, open, and impartial working environment to perform tests for launching O-RAN compliant solutions. The facility provides a venue to collaborate as well as validate different areas such as control, user, management, and synchronization plane compliance with O-RAN Alliance specifications.

Built with a variety of support nodes and test tools, the facility is designed to execute Interoperability Tests (IOT) and end-to-end testing for O-RU/O-DU Open Fronthaul as well as xAPP testing for Nokia's near-real-time RAN Intelligent Controller (RIC).

Additionally, the Nokia O-RAN Collaboration and Testing Center places particular emphasis on the protection of participants' intellectual property (IP) and confidential material.

Commenting on this development, Pasi Toivanen, Head of Edge Cloud at Nokia, said, "Our new O-RAN Collaboration and Testing Center highlights our continued commitment towards O-RAN and the development of new solutions. At our Dallas offices, we have created a collaborative and secure working environment that offers best-in-class facilities to help our partners achieve their goal."

Nokia is planning to open similar facilities at its other global offices around the world in the future.