Left Menu

Microsoft names Satya Nadella as chairman

Microsoft Corporation has named Chief Executive Officer Satya Nadella as its new chairman, in place of John Thompson.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 17-06-2021 11:15 IST | Created: 17-06-2021 11:15 IST
Microsoft names Satya Nadella as chairman
Satya Nadella (Image source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Microsoft Corporation has named Chief Executive Officer Satya Nadella as its new chairman, in place of John Thompson. On Wednesday, it announced that the independent directors of the board unanimously elected the Indian-origin Nadella.

According to The Verge, it is the first time in two decades that Microsoft's chairman will also be its CEO, after the software giant's co-founder Bill Gates originally stepped down as CEO in 2000. Also, Thompson, who took over as chairman from Bill Gates in 2014, will serve as lead independent director.

Nadella was appointed Microsoft CEO in 2014 after taking over the position from Steve Ballmer. Nadella's Twitter bio now reads as 'Chairman and CEO of Microsoft Corporation'.

The recent change comes after Bill Gates officially left the Microsoft board entirely in 2020. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: China to launch high-stakes crewed mission to space;Pioneering space reproduction research yields healthy baby mice

Science News Roundup: China to launch high-stakes crewed mission to space;Pi...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: China to launch high-stakes crewed mission to space; Pioneering space reproduction research yields healthy baby mice and more

Science News Roundup: China to launch high-stakes crewed mission to space; P...

 Global
3
FACTBOX-Countries vaccinating children against COVID-19

FACTBOX-Countries vaccinating children against COVID-19

 Global
4
Two COVID-19 vaccines for young children show promise in early trials: Study

Two COVID-19 vaccines for young children show promise in early trials: Study

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021