Microsoft names Satya Nadella as chairman
Microsoft Corporation has named Chief Executive Officer Satya Nadella as its new chairman, in place of John Thompson.
According to The Verge, it is the first time in two decades that Microsoft's chairman will also be its CEO, after the software giant's co-founder Bill Gates originally stepped down as CEO in 2000. Also, Thompson, who took over as chairman from Bill Gates in 2014, will serve as lead independent director.
Nadella was appointed Microsoft CEO in 2014 after taking over the position from Steve Ballmer. Nadella's Twitter bio now reads as 'Chairman and CEO of Microsoft Corporation'.
The recent change comes after Bill Gates officially left the Microsoft board entirely in 2020. (ANI)
