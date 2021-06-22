Left Menu

KL Deemed to be University students develop E-Bike with wireless charging facility

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 22-06-2021 17:54 IST | Created: 22-06-2021 17:39 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia
Students of KL Deemed to be University have developed a unique e-Bike (electric bike) with wireless Charging technology, a press release from the varsity said on Tuesday.

The innovative prototype was developed by a team of six like-minded students from the Electrical and Electronics Engineering Department ofKL College of Engineeringalong with a few university alumni members, it said.

The e-bike has futuristic features including cell balancing and wireless charging which are only available in a few places around the world.

The team developed the initial concept and prototype utilizing their free access to state-of-the-art labs and testing facilities provided by the KL Deemed University, the release said.

The team received mentorship and constant feedback from experts and senior academicians of the university.

The e-bikeallows people to travel at a maximum speed of 55 Kmph with a charging capacity that can cover between 85 to 100 KMs in standard conditions in a single recharge that takes five hours.

The charging technology is coupled with the programmable cell balancing feature that releases maximum battery potential for a long-lasting charge.

The team has retrofitted an existing bike and modified it into a prototype for e-bikes with wireless charging, the release added.

