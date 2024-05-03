JSW Infrastructure's Q4 Net Profit Surges 9% to Rs 329 Crore
JSW Infrastructure reported a 9% profit increase to Rs 329 crore for Q4 FY24, driven by a 9% rise in cargo volume to 29.3 million tonnes. Total income rose to Rs 1,200.30 crore, while expenses climbed to Rs 782.93 crore. The board recommended a dividend of Rs 0.55 per share.
JSW Infrastructure on Friday reported a 9 per cent increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 329 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2024.
The company had clocked a profit of Rs 302.26 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, the company said in a BSE filing.
Its consolidated total income increased to Rs 1,200.30 crore for the fourth quarter against Rs 973.20 crore in the year-ago period.
The total expense also rose to Rs 782.93 crore in the quarter under review from Rs 677.77 crore a year ago.
The company handled cargo volumes of 29.3 million tonne in the fourth quarter up 9 per cent year-on-year.
The board of the company has recommended a dividend of Rs 0.55/share.
JSW Infrastructure Ltd, a part of the JSW Group, is India's second-largest private commercial port operator.
