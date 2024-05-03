Left Menu

JSW Infrastructure's Q4 Net Profit Surges 9% to Rs 329 Crore

JSW Infrastructure reported a 9% profit increase to Rs 329 crore for Q4 FY24, driven by a 9% rise in cargo volume to 29.3 million tonnes. Total income rose to Rs 1,200.30 crore, while expenses climbed to Rs 782.93 crore. The board recommended a dividend of Rs 0.55 per share.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-05-2024 15:51 IST | Created: 03-05-2024 15:51 IST
JSW Infrastructure's Q4 Net Profit Surges 9% to Rs 329 Crore
  • Country:
  • India

JSW Infrastructure on Friday reported a 9 per cent increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 329 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2024.

The company had clocked a profit of Rs 302.26 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, the company said in a BSE filing.

Its consolidated total income increased to Rs 1,200.30 crore for the fourth quarter against Rs 973.20 crore in the year-ago period.

The total expense also rose to Rs 782.93 crore in the quarter under review from Rs 677.77 crore a year ago.

The company handled cargo volumes of 29.3 million tonne in the fourth quarter up 9 per cent year-on-year.

The board of the company has recommended a dividend of Rs 0.55/share.

JSW Infrastructure Ltd, a part of the JSW Group, is India's second-largest private commercial port operator.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Bizongo Expands into Rajasthan, Simplifying Financing and Procurement for Steel and Aluminum Buyers

Bizongo Expands into Rajasthan, Simplifying Financing and Procurement for St...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: USDA says ground beef tests negative for H5N1 bird flu virus; Pfizer lifts profit forecast as CEO sees reason for optimism in 2024 and more

Health News Roundup: USDA says ground beef tests negative for H5N1 bird flu ...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Comcast pulls Bally Sports channels, imperiling US broadcaster's restructuring; Soccer-US defender Dest to undergo ACL surgery, miss Copa America and more

Sports News Roundup: Comcast pulls Bally Sports channels, imperiling US broa...

 Global
4
Avaada Energy Secures Massive Rs 1,190 Crore Loan from SBI to Fuel Solar Project

Avaada Energy Secures Massive Rs 1,190 Crore Loan from SBI to Fuel Solar Pro...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024