JSW Infrastructure's Q4 Net Profit Surges 9% to Rs 329 Crore

JSW Infrastructure on Friday reported a 9 per cent increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 329 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2024.

The company had clocked a profit of Rs 302.26 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, the company said in a BSE filing.

Its consolidated total income increased to Rs 1,200.30 crore for the fourth quarter against Rs 973.20 crore in the year-ago period.

The total expense also rose to Rs 782.93 crore in the quarter under review from Rs 677.77 crore a year ago.

The company handled cargo volumes of 29.3 million tonne in the fourth quarter up 9 per cent year-on-year.

The board of the company has recommended a dividend of Rs 0.55/share.

JSW Infrastructure Ltd, a part of the JSW Group, is India's second-largest private commercial port operator.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)