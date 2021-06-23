Left Menu

Twitter's new feature lets iOS users share tweets directly on Instagram Stories

Microblogging site Twitter is rolling out a new feature that will let iOS users share tweets directly to their Instagram Stories. This update will help users save their camera roll from getting clogged with tweet screenshots.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 23-06-2021 14:39 IST | Created: 23-06-2021 14:39 IST
Twitter's new feature lets iOS users share tweets directly on Instagram Stories
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Microblogging site Twitter is rolling out a new feature that will let iOS users share tweets directly to their Instagram Stories. This update will help users save their camera roll from getting clogged with tweet screenshots. As per Mashable, the social media platform is enabling the feature that allows users to share a tweet to their Instagram Stories with only a couple of steps. Users might be familiar with these steps if they frequently share their IG Stories on Facebook too.

To share a tweet, just tap on any tweet, then tap on the share button, and then tap on Instagram Stories. That's all you have to do. Twitter will ask you for permission before launching the Instagram app, and it goes without saying but you will need the app installed in order to let the feature work. Once you're on the Stories page on Instagram, you'll notice that the tweet you'd picked now has neatly rounded corners and a pleasant card-like design to it.

Notable reverse-engineering guru Jane Manchun Wong has also noted that once you share a tweet on IG Stories, the card doesn't really give you an option of opening the tweet on Twitter. So in case you want to open or interact with that tweet, you'll still have to open the Twitter app and search your way through.

It is also worth noting though that that the share feature only lets users share the tweets to Instagram Stories and not create an Instagram post so if you wanted to share it in your profile, screenshots are still the only way. But nonetheless, this update brings the ease of sharing tweets on Instagram Stories and may help users limit clutter in their photo gallery that comes with various tweet screenshots.

Users will, however, not be able to share any protected tweets using the new feature. Currently, Twitter also does not allow Android users to share tweets on Instagram Stories. Android users can only share tweet links in Instagram DMs. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Trident Limited Launches its all-new Corporate Website

Trident Limited Launches its all-new Corporate Website

 India
2
Clean Science, Shriram Properties, GR Infraprojects get Sebi nod IPO

Clean Science, Shriram Properties, GR Infraprojects get Sebi nod IPO

 India
3
Ericsson adds 5G mid-band, mMIMO support to Cloud RAN portfolio

Ericsson adds 5G mid-band, mMIMO support to Cloud RAN portfolio

 Sweden
4
Asus Zenfone 8 receiving new software update globally

Asus Zenfone 8 receiving new software update globally

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021