Left Menu

BRIEF-Bahrain reopens door for applications to liquidity fund - minister

Reuters | Updated: 23-06-2021 21:30 IST | Created: 23-06-2021 21:30 IST
BRIEF-Bahrain reopens door for applications to liquidity fund - minister

June 23 (Reuters) -

* BAHRAIN REOPENS DOOR FOR APPLICATIONS FOR LIQUIDITY FUND WITH FOCUS ON SMALL AND MEDIUM ENTERPRISES - FINANCE MINISTER Source text for Eikon: [ID:https://www.mofne.gov.bh/RecentPost.aspx?a=CI1724 ]

Also Read: Germany to extend aid for companies hit by COVID-19 - source

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ericsson adds 5G mid-band, mMIMO support to Cloud RAN portfolio

Ericsson adds 5G mid-band, mMIMO support to Cloud RAN portfolio

 Sweden
2
Trident Limited Launches its all-new Corporate Website

Trident Limited Launches its all-new Corporate Website

 India
3
Clean Science, Shriram Properties, GR Infraprojects get Sebi nod IPO

Clean Science, Shriram Properties, GR Infraprojects get Sebi nod IPO

 India
4
Cygnus resupply ship to leave space station next week: Watch it live!

Cygnus resupply ship to leave space station next week: Watch it live!

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021