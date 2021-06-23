BRIEF-Bahrain reopens door for applications to liquidity fund - minister
Reuters | Updated: 23-06-2021 21:30 IST | Created: 23-06-2021 21:30 IST
June 23 (Reuters) -
* BAHRAIN REOPENS DOOR FOR APPLICATIONS FOR LIQUIDITY FUND WITH FOCUS ON SMALL AND MEDIUM ENTERPRISES - FINANCE MINISTER Source text for Eikon: [ID:https://www.mofne.gov.bh/RecentPost.aspx?a=CI1724 ]
