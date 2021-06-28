Left Menu

India successfully test-fires Agni Prime missile off Odisha coast

PTI | Balasore | Updated: 28-06-2021 15:18 IST | Created: 28-06-2021 14:39 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter(@DRDO_India)
  • India

India on Monday successfully test-fired its new generation nuclear-capable Agni Prime missile from a defense base off Odisha coast, an official statement by DRDO said.

The surface-to-surface ballistic missile has a range of 1000 to 2000 km, it said.

The sleek missile, an advanced variant in the Agni series, was test-fired from a mobile launcher off the Abdul Kalam Island in Odisha at 10.55 am, said a DRDO source.

Its trajectory was monitored by sophisticated tracking radars and telemetry along the coastline.

The nuclear-capable missile, which met all mission objectives with a high level of accuracy, has been designed and developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), the statement added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

