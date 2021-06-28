LG TV webOS v6.0 update adds support for Facebook Portal TV

A new firmware upgrade is optimizing the interface on LG Smart TVs to allow users to access Facebook Portal TV that transforms your big screen into a smart video calling device, the South Korean firm announced on Monday.

LG said the webOS version 6.0 update offers more convenience for LG TV owners when connecting and using Portal TV to keep in close contact with family, friends, even coworkers. They will benefit from Portal TV's smooth integration that includes extremely easy setup and LG Magic Remote compatibility.

All you need to do is:

Plug the Portal TV HDMI cable into the LG Smart TV

Turn on your TV

Portal TV device will be detected immediately

Image Credit: LG

Thereafter, a pop-up notice will appear on the screen, providing quick access from the webOS home screen or Home Dashboard. You can control the video call functionality directly from the LG Magic Remote, similar to the dedicated Portal TV remote control.

You can make video calls on Messenger, WhatsApp, as well as on Zoom, Workplace and GoToMeeting. You can also use Portal to start or join Messenger Rooms calls of up to 50 people.

Facebook Portal TV also features Story Time, which brings stories to life during video calls with animations, music and AR effects. Its Smart Camera pans and zooms automatically, allowing you to move and talk freely while always staying in the frame. In addition, Smart Sound enhances voices while reducing unwanted background noise.

On the privacy front, all Portal video calls are encrypted and you can easily disable the camera and the microphone, or block the lens with the sliding camera cover when the device is not in use. A red light on the front of the Portal TV indicates when the microphone and camera are turned off.

With Alexa built-in, you can also control your smart home devices, listen to your favorite music, check the weather, get the latest news and more with voice commands.