Refreshed Google Meet experience expands to Meet hardware devices

Back in April 2021, Google announced a refreshed Meet desktop/laptop experience with updates to video feeds, the viewing and presenting experience, and the bottom bar. Now, the refreshed experience is expanding to Meet hardware devices.

When joining Google Meet calls with a Chromebase for meetings all-in-one touchscreen device, you will notice the aforementioned features.

With the refreshed Google Meet experience, can customize the way you appear in a meeting -

Tap over your video feed to select between a tile in the grid or a floating picture. You can also reposition or hide it to help you concentrate on the call.

Your self-view will appear in the bottom right of the grid, allowing you to focus on the video feeds at eye level.

Improved viewing and presenting experience

Unpin the content you or others share to see more and larger video feeds.

Participant names are always visible regardless of meeting size.

Streamlined bottom bar