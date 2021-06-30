Refreshed Google Meet experience expands to Meet hardware devices
Starting on July 7th, the new Google Meet experience will begin rolling out to both Rapid Release and Scheduled Release domains. It will be available to all Workspace customers using Meet hardware devices.
Back in April 2021, Google announced a refreshed Meet desktop/laptop experience with updates to video feeds, the viewing and presenting experience, and the bottom bar. Now, the refreshed experience is expanding to Meet hardware devices.
When joining Google Meet calls with a Chromebase for meetings all-in-one touchscreen device, you will notice the aforementioned features.
With the refreshed Google Meet experience, can customize the way you appear in a meeting -
- Tap over your video feed to select between a tile in the grid or a floating picture. You can also reposition or hide it to help you concentrate on the call.
- Your self-view will appear in the bottom right of the grid, allowing you to focus on the video feeds at eye level.
- Unpin the content you or others share to see more and larger video feeds.
- Participant names are always visible regardless of meeting size.
- Meeting dial-in codes, attachments, the participants' list, chat, and other activities have been moved to the bottom right, creating more vertical space for seeing people and content.
- Volume and other controls are consolidated in one place with descriptions available upon hover.
- Leave call button is moved away from the microphone and camera buttons to prevent accidental call hang-ups.
- The bottom bar is always visible, but it will not cover captions and bottom video feeds.
In addition, when someone speaks, their tile is outlined in blue so that it is easier to identify the speaker, especially in larger meetings. When there are more participants than can be shown on the grid, a tile is added so you always remember who's on the call.
Further, you'll also notice rounded corners on tiles, Google Sans font throughout, and the new color scheme on TV displays and touch controllers across all Google Meet hardware kits.
"These changes will bring a consistent experience for Google Meet no matter where or how you join a meeting," Google said.