Authorities impose restrictions on use of drones in J-K's Kathua

Authorities in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district on Friday imposed restrictions on the use of drones and other flying objects, amid heightened security following a recent drone attack on an Air Force station here.

The move comes after a similar ban was imposed in Rajouri.

An order issued by District Magistrate, Kathua, Rahul Yadav stated it has been noticed that the use of small drone cameras has increased in the society for capturing photos and videos in social and culture gatherings.

It has been observed that anti-national elements may use drones and flying objects to cause damage, injury and risk to the human lives in certain parts of Jammu and Kashmir, the order said.

“In the current situation to avoid any confusion and to secure the aerial space near the vital installations and highly populated areas, it is rationale and expedient to regulate the use of any drone/small flying toys/objects to eliminate any risk of injury to the life and property,” Yadav said in the order.

The official, however, issued certain conditions for restricted use of such machines after registration of all drones with assistant commissioner revenue (ACR) and sub divisional magistrate (SDM).

“The ACR/SDM shall issue a Unique Identification Number (UIN) and maintain proper register in this regard. Drone pilots must maintain a direct visual line of sight at all times while flying while no drone can flow more than 400 feet vertically,” the order said, adding that drones cannot be flown near airports, international borders, Line of Control, secretariat complex, strategic locations, vital installations and military installations.

Setting various height and speed limits for different kinds of drones, the order said, no drone would be flown after sunset and before sunrise and in case of an exigency, prior permission of the district magistrate or additional district magistrate should be obtained.

“The owner of the drone and operator thereof, shall be liable for all damages incurred, to person or property, due to mishandling or malfunctioning of drone or otherwise,” it said, adding that penal provisions would be attracted to anyone violating the established norms, guidelines and regulations regarding operations of drones under relevant laws.

