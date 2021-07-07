UFC 4, Bloodroots and more games coming to Xbox Game Pass

Microsoft has announced the next wave of games that will be coming soon to Xbox Game Pass members in the first half of July. These include UFC 4, Bloodroots, Farming Simulator 19 and more titles.

UFC 4 (Console) EA Play

Go from unknown amateur to UFC superstar in the new Career Mode, experience the origins of combat sports in two all-new environments, The Kumite and The Backyard, or challenge the world in new Blitz Battles or Online World Championships to become the undisputed champ.

UFC 4 will be available with EA Play and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate on July 8.

Bloodroots (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Bloodroots is a relentless action game that unfolds across the sprawling Weird West. Left for dead by a colourful group of bandits, you will chain killing sprees to exact revenge on the treacherous Mr Black Wolf. Improvise your kills with utterly everything you can get your hands on from carrots to plasma guns

Bloodroots will arrive on Console, Cloud and windows PC on July 15.

Farming Simulator 19 (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Farming Simulator 19 will feature new American and European environments in which to develop and expand your farm and will introduce many exciting new farming activities, including new machinery and crops with cotton and oat. You'll take control of vehicles and machines faithfully recreated from all the leading brands in the industry, including for the first time John Deere, the largest agriculture machinery company in the world, Case IH, New Holland, Challenger, Fendt, Massey Ferguson, Valtra, Krone, Deutz-Fahr and many more.

Farming Simulator 19 will also arrive on Console, Cloud and PC on July 15.

Dragon Quest Builders 2 (Cloud)

Dragon Quest Builders 2 is a block-building RPG set in a fantasy land threatened by an evil cult. Embark on an epic journey and became the master Builder. Explore, battle, build and harvest in the charming single-player campaign or build big projects in the online sandbox mode for up to 4-players.

Dragon Quest Builders 2 will on Cloud arrive on July 8.

Tropico 6 (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Tropico 6, the sixth entry in the Tropico series, features a revised research system focusing on the political aspects of being the world's greatest dictator. Prove yourself once again as a feared dictator or peace-loving statesman on the island state of Tropico and shape the fate of your very own banana republic through four distinctive eras.

Tropico 6 will arrive on Cloud, Console and windows PC on July 8.