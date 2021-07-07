Pipes fittings firm Wavin acquires Hyderabad facility from group co

Pipes and fittings solution provider Wavin has acquired the Hyderabad manufacturing facility of group firm, Dura-Line, for an undisclosed sum, according to a statement.

Wavin has taken over the plant, which is spread over 41,250 sq metre area and has 96 employees at present. This will be the first manufacturing plant of Wavin in India, although Wavin has manufacturing plants abroad.

''With this takeover, the company reinforces its commitment to the government initiatives such as 'Make in India' and will be deploying its newest solutions and technologies in a crucial growth market within India and throughout Asia-Pacific,'' Wavin said in a statement.

The company will produce Wavin brand of products from this facility which has a production capacity of 14,500 MT/annum, to cater the Indian market, it added.

''The acquisition of Dura-Line's manufacturing plant is a major step on our global expansion journey, as well as towards our objective of responding to India's infrastructure and environmental needs,'' Wavin Asia-Pacific President Freek Crum said.

It is a significant milestone of expanding the company's global footprint with its own factory in India, he added.

Wavin will produce a wide range of PVC, CPVC and SWR pipes and fittings locally with the latest development, the statement said.

Both Wavin and Dura-Line are group companies within Orbia, a global leader in specialty products and innovative solutions for building and infrastructure, precision agriculture, health care delivery, and data communications.

Wavin had re-entered the Indian market in 2020 and is betting in the market here.

''India market with its double-digit growth potential of infrastructure markets makes it among the priority markets for us globally. We are progressing as per our plans for building local manufacturing capacity in the country,'' Crum said.

''As we work with our partners to optimise our footprint in India, we will be creating employment and earning opportunities for people and communities we operate in.'' PTI RKL MR MR

