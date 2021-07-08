Left Menu

Nigerian revenue service seeks to freeze MultiChoice Africa accounts

Reuters | Harare | Updated: 08-07-2021 13:11 IST | Created: 08-07-2021 12:49 IST
Image Credit: Wikipedia
Nigeria's revenue service said on Thursday it had instructed banks to freeze the accounts of MultiChoice Africa and its Nigerian subsidiary because the companies had refused it access to their servers for auditing.

The banks would have to recover 1.8 trillion nairas ($4.4 billion), Federal Inland Revenue Service executive chairman Muhammad Nami said in a statement.

($1 = 411.0000 naira)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

