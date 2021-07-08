Left Menu

German robot manufacturer KUKA taps Nokia for 5G private wireless networking

The 5G private wireless network deployment will help the German firm maximize the potential of upcoming 3GPP Releases 16 and 17 while Nokia's Digital Automation Cloud (DAC) platform will accelerate its product development with immediate effect.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Augsburg | Updated: 08-07-2021 15:43 IST | Created: 08-07-2021 15:43 IST
German robot manufacturer KUKA taps Nokia for 5G private wireless networking
The multi-year contract will also see Nokia supporting KUKA with network deployment, operation support services and training, enabling integration of new use cases including new 5G-based interfaces and components for the KUKA solution portfolio. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Germany

KUKA, one of the world's leading manufacturers of industrial robots and intelligent automation solutions, has partnered with Nokia to deploy 5G Standalone (SA) private wireless networking at its Smart Production and Development Center in Augsburg, Germany.

"By partnering with Nokia for private wireless networking, we have now established a long-term development roadmap that will allow us to capitalize on the new capabilities in future 5G releases for our automation solutions," said Michael Wagner, Director R&D, Competence Center Control Technology, KUKA.

The 5G private wireless network deployment will help the German firm maximize the potential of upcoming 3GPP Releases 16 and 17 while Nokia's Digital Automation Cloud (DAC) platform will accelerate its product development with immediate effect.

Nokia DAC is a compact, easy-to-deploy platform that offers reliable high-bandwidth, low-latency private networking, local edge computing capabilities, voice and video services and a catalog of applications. It comprises network and user equipment, a cloud-based operation monitoring system and industrial connectors that ease standard and industry-specific protocol connectivity.

The multi-year contract will also see Nokia supporting KUKA with network deployment, operation support services and training, enabling integration of new use cases including new 5G-based interfaces and components for the KUKA solution portfolio, the Finnish vendor said in an official release on Thursday.

Commenting on the collaboration, Dirk Lewandowski, Vice President Central and East Europe, Nokia Enterprise, said, " With KUKA preparing to use 5G in industrial applications, deployment of a Nokia DAC platform will enable it to accelerate the development of smart automation solutions for its customers."

TRENDING

1
All ports making their contributions in fight against COVID through CSR activities: Mandaviya

All ports making their contributions in fight against COVID through CSR acti...

 India
2
Over 90 held in fake call centres bust in Delhi

Over 90 held in fake call centres bust in Delhi

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Germany to donate all remaining AstraZeneca vaccines in Aug; COVID Delta variant could ruin summer, French government warns and more

Health News Roundup: Germany to donate all remaining AstraZeneca vaccines in...

 Global
4
Equity gauges subdued, Tata Motors down 2 pc

Equity gauges subdued, Tata Motors down 2 pc

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021