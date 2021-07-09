Left Menu

Google Meet adds AR masks, Duo-style filters, effects

Video calling application Google Meet recently added new video filters, effects, and augmented reality masks for personal calls on iOS and Android.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 09-07-2021 19:10 IST | Created: 09-07-2021 19:10 IST
Google Meet adds AR masks, Duo-style filters, effects
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Video calling application Google Meet recently added new video filters, effects, and augmented reality masks for personal calls on iOS and Android. As per The Verge, they are available via the sparkle icon at the bottom right of the video feed during a call, which brings up a carousel of different effects that include colour filters and animated AR face effects.

Most of the options are only available for personal Gmail accounts, while Workspace users have to keep things more professional with a limited selection of blurring and virtual background options. The new video effects are the latest example of Meet's shift from targeting enterprise and business users, to targeting consumers more generally after Google released Meet free to personal Google accounts last year.

The filters are very similar to what is already been available for Google's consumer-focused Duo video chat service, and 9to5Google has previously reported that the company plans to eventually replace Duo with Meet. The tech giant also made some small changes to its Google Meet app in June.

After seeing a gradual interest in live streams, the company installed an option to add captions to your live streams. New features also include options to raise hands and shift to the main grid. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Saudi Arabia's Alfanar completes 100 pc acquisition of wind turbine OEM Senvion India

Saudi Arabia's Alfanar completes 100 pc acquisition of wind turbine OEM Senv...

 India
2
NIIT, Axis Bank partner to launch digital banking academy

NIIT, Axis Bank partner to launch digital banking academy

 India
3
Yes, you can still get COVID after being vaccinated, but you’re unlikely to get as sick

Yes, you can still get COVID after being vaccinated, but you’re unlikely to ...

 Australia
4
South Africa to start vaccinating 35-49 age group from Aug 1

South Africa to start vaccinating 35-49 age group from Aug 1

 South Africa

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021