NCRB praises Punjab Police for implementing CCTNS project

The National Crime Records Bureau on Friday appreciated the efforts of the Punjab Police for successfully implementing its flagship Crime and Criminal Tracking Network and System and further customising it according to the requirements of the state force.

The Crime and Criminal Tracking Network and System (CCTNS) is a software application aimed at creating a comprehensive and integrated system for enhancing efficiency and effectiveness of policing.

The system shares standardised means of crime and criminal data across police stations in the country and it was launched by National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) in 2009.

Punjab Director General of Police (DGP) Dinkar Gupta, accompanied by Director NCRB Ram Phal Pawar and Additional DGP Technical Services Kuldeep Singh, held a meeting and discussed the various solutions and initiatives being provided by the NCRB, according to an official statement.

''NCRB is proud to be associated with the Punjab Police, which has done a great job in implementation of CCTNS in all the police stations in Punjab and becoming an example for others in technology driven policing,'' said Pawar.

''Also, Punjab is the first state to equip its all police stations, district headquarters and Punjab Police Headquarters with the highest internet speed varying from 10 Mbps to 1 Gbps using the multi-protocol label switching (MPLS) network simulator,'' said he said, while appreciating the IT initiatives taken by the Punjab Police.PTI CHS VSD ANB ANB

