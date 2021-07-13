6G to reshape AI-human interaction like never before: Oppo whitepaper

6G, the next generation of communication technology, will reshape the way people interact with artificial intelligence like never before, allowing AI to become a truly public-serving technology that can be used by everyone, according to Oppo's 6G white paper which was released earlier today by the OPPO Research Institute.

The 6G white paper proposes a more detailed vision for the design of next-generation communication networks and how AI will act as a new dimension 6G networks self-optimize and dynamically administrate themselves.

According to Oppo's 6G white paper, smart devices will become important participants and users of AI, downloading and deploying AI algorithms at different application levels to create new immersive experiences.

For instance, in autonomous vehicles (AVs), 6G networks will be able to assign the most appropriate AI algorithm and the optimal communication connection based on the real-time location of the vehicle and the physical environment. The vehicle will be able to immediately download and run AI algorithms that have been trained by countless other vehicles and devices, allowing the vehicle to provide the safest and most comfortable travel experience.

Looking towards 2035, OPPO expects the number of intelligent agents in the world to far exceed the number of humans. Therefore, the next generation of communication technology, 6G, should be able to serve the needs not only of people but of all forms of intelligence and their various interactions. With this end goal in mind, we have carried out the early technical research and system design. Henry Tang, OPPO's Chief 5G Scientist.

The white paper also introduces AI Function Plane, a unique, AI-enhanced architecture that will run perpendicular to the traditional control plane (CP) and the user plane (UP) to form an Intelligent Cube (AI-Cube), unique, a AI-enhanced architecture that will enhance the 6G network on two levels: network functionality and high-level networking capability.

Oppo believes that the next generation of communication networks will fundamentally revolutionize the way AI infers, learns, interacts, and is applied, solving many traditional problems faced in AI development, such as data silos and user privacy. The white paper also proposes dividing AI resources into different domains to address some of the current limitations of AI algorithms.

You can access the white paper here.