WhatsApp rolls out disappearing messages feature to iOS beta users

Months after testing the new feature, the instant messaging app WhatsApp has rolled out the disappearing messages feature titled 'view once' to iOS beta users. The new feature is similar to snaps on Snapchat, and according to Mashable, the attached images or videos will disappear after being viewed, which may prove good for confidential business-related chats.

Users, who want to find out if the feature is available to them, should look for an explanatory pop-up next time they send an image or clip. Reportedly, users will also see a blue-and-white '1' icon in the caption text box. The feature has already rolled to WhatsApp beta testers on Android. WABetaInfo reported that new messages will automatically disappear from a device, and also from a recipient's device once opened.

After the deletion, a text reading 'Opened' will occur. Additional details like when it was delivered and seen could be found through the Message Info option. Also, the setting will not affect messages sent or received prior to activation. WABetaInfo reported that the new feature currently has some drawbacks. For instance, a recipient can screenshot his or her phone to stay the image beyond the auto-delete. Additionally, if you have read receipts disabled, the sender can still see whether you've viewed a photograph or video. And, blocked contacts can still see single-use attachments if they're a part of a standard group.

As with any fleeting function, WhatsApp encourages people to proceed with caution. It's still possible to screenshot, copy, or take a photo of content before it disappears, so think twice before sending embarrassing photos, awkward sexts, and deciding to have sensitive discussions. The new feature is currently rolling out to iOS beta users, and there is no information on when this new feature might roll out globally, neither is there any mention of a rollout to desktop as of yet. (ANI)

