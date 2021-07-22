Texas Instruments quarterly revenue beats estimates
Texas Instruments Inc beat Wall Street expectations for second-quarter revenue on Wednesday, driven by strong demand for its chips from industrial and automotive markets.
Total revenue rose to $4.58 billion from $3.24 billion last year. Analysts on average were expecting $4.35 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.
