Left Menu

Space technology applications being used for digital education

The Space Sector is opened up for larger participation of non-governmental entities which is expected to bring in wide opportunities to provide space-based applications including digital education.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-07-2021 17:02 IST | Created: 22-07-2021 17:02 IST
Space technology applications being used for digital education
SpaceX (Credit: SpaceX twitter) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Government today said that space technology applications are being used for digital education in the country. Satellite communication is being used for beaming the educational contents in digital mode by 19 States and A&N Islands under Tele-education Programme. Further, the Bhaskaracharya National Institute for Space Applications and Geo-informatics (BISAG-N) is also beaming 51 educational channels using satellite communication.

Apart from this, the Indian Institute of Remote Sensing is actively involved in training beneficiaries (such as UG/PG and Doctorate students, working professionals, academicians, school teachers and school students) on Space Technology and its Applications using digital platforms. During the last year, about 2.42 lakh participants benefitted from these programmes.

The Space Sector is opened up for larger participation of non-governmental entities which is expected to bring in wide opportunities to provide space-based applications including digital education.

This was stated by Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Science & Technology; Minister of State (Independent Charge) Earth Sciences; MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr Jitendra Singh today in a written reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

1
EXCLUSIVE-UK's BT takes multi-million pound stake in cyber firm Safe Security

EXCLUSIVE-UK's BT takes multi-million pound stake in cyber firm Safe Securit...

 United Kingdom
2
IOC, GAIL may buy shares if open offer for Petronet, IGL gets triggered

IOC, GAIL may buy shares if open offer for Petronet, IGL gets triggered

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Catalent plans $100 million expansion at vaccine plant in Italy; Olympics-WHO head Tedros backs Tokyo Games amid pandemic and more

Health News Roundup: Catalent plans $100 million expansion at vaccine plant ...

 Global
4
Safe Security raises $33mn funding led by UK's BT Group

Safe Security raises $33mn funding led by UK's BT Group

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021