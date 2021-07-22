Space technology applications being used for digital education

Government today said that space technology applications are being used for digital education in the country. Satellite communication is being used for beaming the educational contents in digital mode by 19 States and A&N Islands under Tele-education Programme. Further, the Bhaskaracharya National Institute for Space Applications and Geo-informatics (BISAG-N) is also beaming 51 educational channels using satellite communication.

Apart from this, the Indian Institute of Remote Sensing is actively involved in training beneficiaries (such as UG/PG and Doctorate students, working professionals, academicians, school teachers and school students) on Space Technology and its Applications using digital platforms. During the last year, about 2.42 lakh participants benefitted from these programmes.

Advertisement

The Space Sector is opened up for larger participation of non-governmental entities which is expected to bring in wide opportunities to provide space-based applications including digital education.

This was stated by Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Science & Technology; Minister of State (Independent Charge) Earth Sciences; MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr Jitendra Singh today in a written reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha.

(With Inputs from PIB)