Left Menu

Dr Agarwal's Eye hospital offers free online consultation

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 24-07-2021 14:29 IST | Created: 24-07-2021 14:01 IST
Dr Agarwal's Eye hospital offers free online consultation
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

City-based Dr Agarwal's Eye Hospital on Saturday announced launching a free online consultation platform.

Dr Agarwal's Eye Connect will have specialists available for advice on eye conditions, second opinion and follow-ups for patients across the country, a hospital release here said.

The free consultation will be available till August 15, 2021.

''Patients can call 9167376973 or visit www.dragarwal.com to book an online consultation with specialists. For online consultation, there is no need to download any app.

A computer or mobile phone with a good internet connection and camera is sufficient,'' it added.

Dr Amar Agarwal, Chairman of the hospital, said a team of senior doctors has been lined up for the initiatitve.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Vaccinated people in Singapore make up three-quarters of recent COVID-19 cases

Vaccinated people in Singapore make up three-quarters of recent COVID-19 cas...

 Singapore
2
SC rejects pleas of telecom majors, including Vodafone Idea & Bharti Airtel, alleging errors in calculation of AGR-related dues.

SC rejects pleas of telecom majors, including Vodafone Idea & Bharti Airtel,...

 India
3
SpaceX lands NASA launch contract for mission to Jupiter's moon Europa

SpaceX lands NASA launch contract for mission to Jupiter's moon Europa

 Global
4
Safe House Technologies Continues to Raise Awareness on Cyber Security

Safe House Technologies Continues to Raise Awareness on Cyber Security

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021