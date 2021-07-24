Dr Agarwal's Eye hospital offers free online consultation

City-based Dr Agarwal's Eye Hospital on Saturday announced launching a free online consultation platform.

Dr Agarwal's Eye Connect will have specialists available for advice on eye conditions, second opinion and follow-ups for patients across the country, a hospital release here said.

The free consultation will be available till August 15, 2021.

''Patients can call 9167376973 or visit www.dragarwal.com to book an online consultation with specialists. For online consultation, there is no need to download any app.

A computer or mobile phone with a good internet connection and camera is sufficient,'' it added.

Dr Amar Agarwal, Chairman of the hospital, said a team of senior doctors has been lined up for the initiatitve.

