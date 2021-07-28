Left Menu

Realization of Chandrayaan-3 in progress: Dr Jitendra Singh

Chandrayaan-3 realization resumed after commencement of unlock period and is in matured stage of realization.

Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Science & Technology; Minister of State (Independent Charge) Earth Sciences; MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr Jitendra Singh said that Chandrayaan-3 is likely to be launched during the third quarter of 2022 assuming normal workflow henceforth. In a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha today, he said, the realization of Chandrayaan-3 is in progress.

The realization of Chandrayaan-3 involves various processes including finalization of configuration, subsystems realization, integration, spacecraft level detailed testing and a number of special tests to evaluate the system performance on earth. The realization of progress was hampered due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, all works that were possible in work from home mode were taken up even during lockdown periods. Chandrayaan-3 realization resumed after commencement of unlock period and is in matured stage of realization.

