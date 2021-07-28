Left Menu

AR start-up Flam raises USD 3.5 mn in seed funding round

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 28-07-2021 16:47 IST | Created: 28-07-2021 16:27 IST
AR start-up Flam raises USD 3.5 mn in seed funding round
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

Augmented reality (AR) start-up Flam on Wednesday said it has raised USD 3.5 million in a seed funding from Silicon Valley Quad, Inventus Capital Partners SV, 9Unicorns and Kwaish Ventures.

The capital will be used to promote growth and user engagement on Flam's new social media features, build a scalable next-generation AR engine, drive massive AR adoption, and expand to international markets, an official statement said.

It will also be deployed to build a high-quality team with expertise in computer vision, graphics engineering, GPS mapping, social media product development, including growth managers and 3D designers, the statement added.

''Even as big tech companies double down on a variety of AR use cases, we believe that social media networking will play a key role in the massive adoption of AR.

''This seed funding will enable us to drive this shift towards AR for social interactions,'' the company's co-founder and Chief Executive Shourya Agarwal said.

It launched its first consumer product 'FlamCard', which are printed user videos that can be turned into AR videos when scanned through the Flam app.

''With more than 40 million FlamCard scans in three months, Flam is one of the world's top-five consumer AR apps. We trust that our investment will accelerate the company's growth trajectory.

''We are excited to partner with a young team that is building a global consumer tech company from India,'' Manu Rekhi, managing director of Inventus Capital Partners SV and also a board member of Flam, said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Asus rolls out Android 11 update for ROG Phone 3

Asus rolls out Android 11 update for ROG Phone 3

 Global
2
BAT first-half sales top estimates buoyed by cigarette alternatives

BAT first-half sales top estimates buoyed by cigarette alternatives

 United Kingdom
3
DIRECT EXCHANGE RATES

DIRECT EXCHANGE RATES

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Australia's Victoria to ease COVID-19 curbs, Sydney cases rise; How the Delta variant upends assumptions about the coronavirus and more

Health News Roundup: Australia's Victoria to ease COVID-19 curbs, Sydney cas...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021