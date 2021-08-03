New Chromebook features to make connection and communication easier

Google has introduced new features that will make connecting and communicating with others even easier - both via video chat and text - on any Chromebook.

Firstly, with Chrome OS's latest update, Google Meet will be pre-installed on all Chromebooks, making it easier to launch into the app and get on a video call right from the Launcher. Google has also made performance improvements like adapting video calls to different network conditions and adjusting video performance during screen sharing.

Advertisement

Additionally, the new version of Zoom for Chromebooks delivers faster performance, takes up less storage and includes the latest features such as breakout rooms, live transcription and a new background masking feature for privacy. Apart from Zoom and Google Meet, Chromebook users can find other apps such as Jitsi-meet and Houseparty for video calling.

Secondly, Chromebooks now feature a new shortcut and an emoji picker. The new keyboard shortcut (Search or Launcher key + Shift + Space) brings up the compact emoji picker and allows you to see your recently used emoji and scroll to discover others. Just tap on emoji and it will be inserted into any text field on your Chromebook.

In addition, you can easily search for an emoji and view related options. The search feature is currently only available in English.

On the connectivity front, Chrome OS now supports eSIM for cellular connectivity, allowing you to download and switch between carrier profiles without having to insert or remove a physical SIM card. This feature is currently available on eSIM-compatible Chromebooks such as the Acer Chromebook Spin 513 and Acer Chromebook 511.

To get started:

Head over to the Settings

Select "Mobile data" in the "Network" section

Add a connection.

Next, Google is introducing a new collection of wallpapers from three Black artists, Aurelia Durand, Sabrena Khadija and Meech Boakye. The wallpapers are inspired by the concept of togetherness, with the designs reflecting connections between family and friends, empowering and uplifting one's community, and the experience of being in nature.

The Explore app on Chromebooks now includes a digital magazine packed with educational apps to help kids discover new ways to create and play on their Chromebooks. The digital magazine is currently only available for Family Link users in the United States. You can find it in the "Explore" app, under "Discover."