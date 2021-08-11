Left Menu

MediaTek expands Dimensity 5G series, adds Dimensity 920/810 SoCs

Built using the 6nm high-performance manufacturing node, the Dimensity 920 chipset features an octa-core CPU that can reach 2.5GHz clock speeds with the Arm Cortex-A78 processors. is claimed to offer up to 9% faster gaming performance over the Dimensity 900 and supports LPDDR5/LPDDR4x memory and UFS 3.1/ UFS2.1 storage

Taipei | Updated: 11-08-2021 13:55 IST
MediaTek expands Dimensity 5G series, adds Dimensity 920/810 SoCs
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  Taiwan
  • Taiwan

Taiwanese chipmaker MediaTek has expanded its Dimensity 5G chipset series with the launch of two new mobile processors - Dimensity 920 and Dimensity 810.

Smartphones powered by the new chipsets are expected to launch in the global market in Q3 2021, the company said in a press release on Wednesday.

Here are the key features of the new 5G chipsets:

MediaTek Dimensity 920

Built using the 6nm high-performance manufacturing node, the Dimensity 920 chipset features an octa-core CPU that can reach 2.5GHz clock speeds with the Arm Cortex-A78 processors. is claimed to offer up to 9% faster gaming performance over the Dimensity 900 and supports LPDDR5/LPDDR4x memory and UFS 3.1/ UFS2.1 storage.

The MediaTek Dimesity 920 SoC supports FullHD+ displays with up to 120Hz refresh rate. It incorporates a unique hardware-accelerated 4K HDR video recording engine that supports up to four concurrent cameras and up to 108MP sensors.

In terms of connectivity, the new chipset supports dual 5G SIM, dual VoNR, up to 2CC carrier aggregation, 5G SA/NSA networking, 2x2 MIMO Wi-Fi 6 connectivity, Bluetooth 5.2 and GNSS (L1+L2).

MediaTek Dimensity 810

The Dimensity 810 provides Arm Cortex-A76 CPU speeds up to 2.4GHz, 20% faster than the previous generation, and supports faster LPDDR4x memory and UFS storage (UFS 2.2) than other mainstream 5G chips. It supports FullHD+ displays with up to 120Hz refresh rate and up to 64MP cameras.

In terms of connectivity, the MediaTek Dimensity 810 supports 5G Multi-Mode, 5G CA, 5G SA/NSA networking, multi-GNSS, Bluetooth 5.1, Wi-Fi 5, among others.

With the expanded Dimensity chipset series, MediaTek is providing device makers and smartphone users with the latest innovations at more accessible price points for the mainstream market. Delivering a boost in performance, display intelligence and image brilliance, these new Dimensity chipsets will improve user experiences and deliver advanced 5G features and capabilities to 5G smartphones.

Dr. JC Hsu, Corporate VP and GM of MediaTek's Wireless Communications Business Unit.

